Brian Riley’s culture, leadership Fortify Army Hockey

Army West Point is built on preparing its cadets to become future military leaders of the United States. But when it comes to athletics, it doesn’t have the same benefits as other NCAA programs in terms of recruiting or adding transfer players.

The landscape of college hockey changed with the transfer portal and many teams into college hockey, including many of the teams in our league that have just been reloaded, said Army Chief Coach Brian Riley.

While Riley admits he’s unsure of the definitive list of who’s staying and who’s transferring over Atlantic Hockey, he says transfers are reloading with an alternative cost of culture.

Many teams brought in transfers and we didn’t lose a single player to the transfer portal. From a cultural point of view, we were able to pick that up where we left off and help the freshmen get there.

That culture saw the Black Knights win 15-6-1 last season, taking their highest win percentage since 1995-96. It starts with senior Colin Bilek, who was named Preseason Player of the Year in the annual coaches poll. Bilek returns for his second year as team captain, last season leading Atlantic Hockey in goals, with 18, third of all Division-I players in 2020-21.

Riley touts Bilek for more than just his offensive development, citing that Bilek cultivates team culture and can count on one hand the number of bad practices his team has had since Bilek arrived in 2018.

He’s so dangerous when he’s on the ice, Riley said before adding that Bilek is one of the best leaders I’ve seen pass here.

Culture is a word often thrown around sports, but it’s in places like West Point where it’s most tangible. Bilek didn’t instigate the culture that exists in his teams’ locker room, but he did add to it. While other programs are typically based on team building exercises, the military training and ongoing contact these individuals have at the academy are reflected in their competition.

From a coach who has been in charge of his program since 2004 and has seen many former players serve their country on the battlefield, the praise for Bilek is remarkable. Among those leaders was First Lieutenant Derek Hines, who played in 112 games with Army from 1999-2003, when Riley was an assistant coach on the program.

Hines was assassinated in 2005 while serving in Afghanistan. In commemoration, the team recently completed the Hines test, which is typically a 10-degree incline at 10 mph on a treadmill as long as the test subject can go. This year, due to COVID restrictions, each player rode an attack bike to burn 100 calories as quickly as possible. On an attack bike, resistance increases as speed increases.

Exercise equivalents in burning 100 calories are 30 squat jumps, six minutes of running or 12 minutes of stair climbing.

The test measures the heart and Derek Hines had one of the biggest hearts of any player I’ve ever coached. It’s really just a chance to honor his memory by doing a challenging workout that doesn’t take that long.

Now that the unofficial preseason has ended, the Knights are gearing up for their opening game next Saturday, where they will be the No. 12-ranked Providence. For the rest of October, the Knights also have a series with AIC, at No. 11-ranked Wisconsin, and a house-to-house with No. 20-ranked AIC.

As we got closer, I don’t really know what the hell I was thinking about, Riley joked about the preloaded schedule. We want to make sure we played our best hockey and we played against these kinds of teams, I think it will help you prepare. These are the teams our guys want to play against and you can’t beat the best teams unless you play against them.

Riley is confident that the early tests against nationally recognized programs will advance his program and produce positive results, regardless of their record after these series.

We’d learn a lot, Riley said. We would be getting experience for a lot of these guys who have to get experience early, kind of a tough start or a challenging start, but I know our guys are looking forward to it.

Among those who need to add experience, the Knights are returning just two-and-a-half games into the net, off Justin Evenson, leaving the crease like a question mark heading into the season.

Justin proved he deserved to start against Providence and that was as far as it went. After that, until someone comes in and proves that they can be consistently good and give us a chance to win good, go with the hot hand.

On paper, the battle for the fold will be between junior Evenson and freshman Evan Szary, who enters the year confidently after being named NCDC Goaltender of the Year in 2020-21. But don’t rule out sophomore Gavin Abric, who also showed the NCDC his potential in 2019-20.

