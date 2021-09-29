India secured first medal after victory over Iran – Sports News, Firstpost





File image of Achanta Sharath Kamal. Thanks to: Ultimate Table Tennis

doha: Making the most of China’s absence, India secured their first medal in the Asian Table Tennis Championships on Wednesday, after beating Iran 3-1 in the quarter-finals. India, which made it to the Champions Division after their stellar performance in the previous edition, also got direct access to the eight-team main draw of the joint ITTF-ATTU event. Ace paddler A Sharath Kamal led the charge in the win against Iran. Sharath, opening the first game of the rubber, defeated Nima Alamiyan 11-9, 6-11, 11-9, 11-5 to put India at 1-0. While the number 33 in the world started off well, he dropped the next one before picking up steam to roll past Alamiyan. In the next draw, G Sathiyan, the world No. 38, defeated Noshad Alamiyan (World No. 74) 11-7, 11-6, 6-11, 11-6. But in the next rubber, Harmeet Desai lost to Amir Hossein Hodaei 8-11, 7-11, 11-8, 14-12, 7-11. The hard-fought rubber saw fortunes fluctuate from one extreme to the other, but the Iranian kept his nerves to narrow the margin. However, in his reverse singles, Sharath sealed Iran’s fate by beating Noshad 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9 to secure India its first medal. The Indians will face the winners of South Korea’s game against Hong Kong on Friday.

