Michigan returns to the road for rivalry slate at number 18 in the state of Ohio

No. 2 Michigan heads out Sunday (October 3) at noon for a rivalry game against Ohio State No. 18 at Buckeye Turf Field in Columbus, Ohio.

The Wolverines’ 8-0 start is the best in the history of the program; UM and Iowa are the only remaining undefeated teams.

Michigan leads the nation in scoring average (5.02) and scoring margin (4.14), while Sofia Southami leads the nation with 2.17 goals per game and 13 goals in total.

Sun 3 Oct — at #18 Ohio State (Columbus, Ohio), 12 noon

The #2-ranked University of Michigan (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) field hockey team returns to Columbus, Ohio this Sunday (October 3) to face 18th Ohio State (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten) at noon at Buckeye Turf Field. It was the Wolverines’ third consecutive game against a ranked opponent and their sixth away in the first nine games of the season.

Michigan’s 8-0 start is the best in the history of the program. UM’s previous record was a 7-0 start in 1987, before leveling its eighth game that season. The Wolverines outperformed their opponent 40-6 in the winning streak. Michigan and Iowa (10-0) are the only remaining undefeated teams this season.

The Wolverines dropped to No. 2 in the latest NFHCA rankings and swapped positions with the new No. 1 Iowa, after spending three weeks in the top spot. It was UM’s first number 1 position in the program’s history. UM has had four wins on ranked teams: No. 1 North Carolina (Aug. 3-2, Aug. 27), No. 11 Wake Forest (Aug. 2-0, Aug. 29), No. 25 Michigan State (6-1, Sept. 24) and No. 23 Kent State (September 2-1, September 26). The Big Ten Conference has six teams in the top 10, including three of the top four. [ NFHCA Coaches Poll ]

Michigan leads the nation in several offensive categories, including scoring average (5.02), scoring margin (4.14), goals per game (5.00) and points per game (13.25). Fifteen different Wolverines have already scored this season – more than 70 percent of the field players who have appeared this season.

Senior Sofia Southami was named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Week after posting three goals in UM’s weekend sweep against Michigan State and Kent State. She scored both UM points in the second half in the 2-1 win against KSU and also scored a goal in the second half against MSU.

Southam leads the nation with an average of 2.17 goals per game this season, sharing first place — with two-time NFHCA National Player of the Year Erin Matson of North Carolina — with a total of 13 goals. Southam have scored at least one goal in all six of their appearances this season and have four multi-goal games. She went into the season with 11 career goals, while her best season was five as a freshman.

Senior Tina D’Anjolell and sophomore Laura Clarke also own career highs in goals from just eight games this season. D’Anjolell owns five goals, including a few game winners, while Clarke has scored four — three in the Wolverines’ last four games.

Michigan ranks fifth nationally with an average of 0.88 goals, while senior goalkeeper Anna Spieker is ranked eighth individually with a GAA of 1.00. The Wolverines have earned shutouts in three of their eight games this season. With 19 complete-game shoutouts in his career, Spieker is only one behind second on Michigan’s list of career leaders, currently held by Laure Pieri (20, 1976-79). Sam Swenson (2014-17) owns the program record with 23 career breaks.

Ohio State — The Buckeyes enter the weekend with a 6-3 record and are 1-0 in Big Ten play after beating Michigan State, 4-3, in their conference opener (September 17). More recently, OSU dropped non-conference games against Virginia (2-1, September 19) and Louisville (2-1 2OT, September 27) in its final appearances. Leanne Bough leads Ohio State with five goals, while goalkeeper Aaliyah Hernandez has an average of 1.43 goals conceded and a save rate of 0.776. The Wolverines have a 41-26-2 lead in the all-time series against the Buckeyes and have won each of their last 11 encounters, dating back to 2012. Michigan and OSU didn’t face each other in the regular season last year, but UM claimed a 4-0 decision over the Buckeyes in the Big Ten Tournament championship game.

Michigan took a pair of ranked wins at Ocker Field last weekend, beating No. 25 Michigan State, 6-1, on Friday (Sept. 24) and No. 23 Kent State, 2-1, on Sunday (Sept. 26). Both games had Wolverine swings in the second half; UM scored four goals to get away from the Spartans before breaking a goalless draw with a few marks in the second half against KSU. Senior Sofia Southami scored three goals over the weekend, including both against Kent State, while sophomore Anouk Veen scored twice against MSU. [ Recaps: Michigan State | Kent State ]

fr. Oct. 8 — vs. Northwest (Phyllis Ocker Field), 6:00 PM

sun 10 oct — vs. Louisville (Phyllis Ocker Field), 12 noon