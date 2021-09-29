Ramiz Raja seeks input from Aqib Javed to make improvements in cricket





Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja (left) and Lahore Qalandars Director of Cricket Aqib Javed. PCB/Twitter/File Ramiz Raja meets Aqib Javed at PCB headquarters.

Raja seeks cricket improvement plans from Javed.

Raja, Javed have another meeting in two days. LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja has sought plans from Lahore Qalandars director of Cricket Aqib Javed to make improvements in the country’s cricket, sources said Wednesday. The development came, according to sources, during a meeting between the newly elected PCB chairman and the Lahore Qalandars official at the Gaddafi Stadium headquarters. The sources said Javed has not made any decisions about offers from the board. The Lahore Qalandars official stressed that he is working on grassroots level cricket. Javed also suggested PCB work on domestic cricket and improving the talent show process. He will have another meeting with Raja for the next two days. The PCB chairman will also meet other cricketers for consultation in the coming days. Raja was elected as the new chairman on September 13, and when he addressed his first press after taking on the role, he announced that he would not introduce a change to the T20 team and vowed to review the PCB’s direction in order to improve it. to restore Pakistani cricket’s glorious past. The PCB chairman said he would focus on staying consistent with the board’s policies, adding that he would also ensure club cricket, new talent, coaching and the performance of the national cricket team would improve. Raja said he has some long-term and short-term goals to bring improvement to the Pakistan squad.

