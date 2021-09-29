Connect with us

Sports

Big Ten football Week 5 television program

Published

28 seconds ago

on

By

 


Week 4 of the college football season is now in the books and the Ohio State Buckeyes take an impressive win over the Akron Zips beating the MAC school 59-7.

The Penn State Nittany Lions also had a great weekend beating their FCS opponent in Villanova. The Northwestern Wildcats also had a great weekend against the MAC opponent in Ohio. Among the Big Ten schools that struggled are the Wisconsin Badgers, the Minnesota Golden Gophers, and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Not only did the Ohio state defense look more aggressive against Akron, but Northwestern’s Evan Hull shone extraordinarily bright against Ohio. Penn State’s Sean Clifford also had an impressive performance against Villanova.

Here’s the Big Ten Football Week 5 schedule to get you ready for more football this weekend.

Iowa Hawkeyes at Maryland Terrapins

Iowa runs back Tyler Goodson, right, hugging teammate Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) during an NCAA non-conference football game against Colorado State, Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The details

Date & Time | Friday, October 1, 2021, at 8:00 PM EDT

TV |Fox Sports 1

Impress your friends

The Hawkeyes have won their last two games, which have taken place in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes lead the series 2-1.

Charlotte 49ers at Illinois Fighting Illinois

September 11, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini offensive lineman Doug Kramer (65) sits on the bench against the Virginia Cavaliers in the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Credit: Geoff Burke—USA TODAY Sports

The details

Date & Time |Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 12 noon EDT

TV |Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

This will be the first meeting between the two programs.

Michigan Wolverines at Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) walks off the field after throwing an interception that was run back for a touchdown by Notre Dame as they celebrate in the fourth quarter during their soccer game Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK

The details

Date & Time |Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 12 noon EDT

TV |Fox

Impress your friends

The Badgers have won their last two games against the Wolverines and have won five of the last seven in the series. Michigan leads the series 51-17-1.

Minnesota Golden Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers

Sep 2 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) runs the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) tries to tackle it during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The details

Date & Time |Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 12 noon EDT

TV |Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

The Golden Gophers have won the last three in this series and seven of the last eight.

Ohio State Buckeyes at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) chases Akron Zips quarterback DJ Irons (0) for a sack during the game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio Sept. 25. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The details

Date & Time |Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 3:30 PM EDT

TV |Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

The Buckeyes have dominated this series as Ohio State is undefeated in this series and has won all seven of them. The Buckeyes have won an average of 43 points per game and have crossed the 50-point mark five times. Ohio State has held the Scarlet Knights to under seven points or less four times, including two shutouts.

Indiana Hoosiers at Penn State Nittany Lions

September 18, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9), throws a second-half pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium. Bearcats won 38-24. Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The details

Date & Time |Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 7:30 PM EDT

TV |ABC

Impress your friends

The Hoosiers are 0-11 at Penn State and 2-22 overall.

Northwestern Wildcats at Nebraska Cornhuskers

September 25, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) walks down the field with his head down after the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The details

Date & Time |Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 7:30 PM EDT

TV |Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

The last ten encounters between the two have been split down the middle and eight of the last ten have been determined by eight points or less.

WKU Hilltoppers at Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, right, celebrates after a run against Nebraska in extra time at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The details

Date & Time |Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 7:30 PM EDT

TV |Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

This will be the first meeting between the two programs

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://buckeyeswire.usatoday.com/lists/big-ten-football-week-5-television-schedule-ohio-state/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: