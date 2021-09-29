Big Ten football Week 5 television program





Week 4 of the college football season is now in the books and the Ohio State Buckeyes take an impressive win over the Akron Zips beating the MAC school 59-7. The Penn State Nittany Lions also had a great weekend beating their FCS opponent in Villanova. The Northwestern Wildcats also had a great weekend against the MAC opponent in Ohio. Among the Big Ten schools that struggled are the Wisconsin Badgers, the Minnesota Golden Gophers, and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Not only did the Ohio state defense look more aggressive against Akron, but Northwestern’s Evan Hull shone extraordinarily bright against Ohio. Penn State’s Sean Clifford also had an impressive performance against Villanova. Here’s the Big Ten Football Week 5 schedule to get you ready for more football this weekend. Iowa Hawkeyes at Maryland Terrapins

The details Date & Time | Friday, October 1, 2021, at 8:00 PM EDT TV |Fox Sports 1 Impress your friends The Hawkeyes have won their last two games, which have taken place in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes lead the series 2-1. Charlotte 49ers at Illinois Fighting Illinois

The details Date & Time |Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 12 noon EDT TV |Big Ten Network Impress your friends This will be the first meeting between the two programs. Michigan Wolverines at Wisconsin Badgers

The details Date & Time |Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 12 noon EDT TV |Fox Impress your friends The Badgers have won their last two games against the Wolverines and have won five of the last seven in the series. Michigan leads the series 51-17-1. Minnesota Golden Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers

The details Date & Time |Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 12 noon EDT TV |Big Ten Network Impress your friends The Golden Gophers have won the last three in this series and seven of the last eight. Ohio State Buckeyes at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The details Date & Time |Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 3:30 PM EDT TV |Big Ten Network Impress your friends The Buckeyes have dominated this series as Ohio State is undefeated in this series and has won all seven of them. The Buckeyes have won an average of 43 points per game and have crossed the 50-point mark five times. Ohio State has held the Scarlet Knights to under seven points or less four times, including two shutouts. Indiana Hoosiers at Penn State Nittany Lions

The details Date & Time |Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 7:30 PM EDT TV |ABC Impress your friends The Hoosiers are 0-11 at Penn State and 2-22 overall. Northwestern Wildcats at Nebraska Cornhuskers

The details Date & Time |Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 7:30 PM EDT TV |Big Ten Network Impress your friends The last ten encounters between the two have been split down the middle and eight of the last ten have been determined by eight points or less. WKU Hilltoppers at Michigan State Spartans

The details Date & Time |Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 7:30 PM EDT TV |Big Ten Network Impress your friends This will be the first meeting between the two programs

