Women’s Tennis Opens Fall Lei at HEB Invitational – Texas A&M Athletics





WACO, Texas Texas A&M women’s tennis gears up for the opening act of the 2021-22 schedule this weekend, as the Maroon & White prepare to compete in the HEB Invitational at the Hurd Tennis Center from Thursday through Sunday, September 30 – October. 3. The Aggies will compete against student athletes from Arizona, Arkansas, host Baylor, Texas and Tulsa. “We are delighted to finally have our first real league of the season”, head coach Mark Weaver said. “We’ve had some really strong training sessions and when you go into a tournament like this you’ll feel a lot better as a coach after seeing your team in competition mode. The goal is to get better every day and make the game difficult.” We’re going to get some different combinations going in doubles, and with all the new players we’ve got on our team, we’re going to figure out which combinations have the best chemistry and the best chance of succeeding in the future.” Six Aggies will make the trip to the Baylor campus, headlined by a trio of returning players in Renee McBryde , Isa Di Laura and Elise Robbins . Wollongong, Australia-born McBryde collected an overall record of 17-5 in singles with a score of 14-7 in doubles in 2020-21 and led the Aggies to eight career wins during the doubles competition season. Di Laura had a 5-1 finish in singles with a 2-1 record in doubles in her first year at Aggieland, while Robbins put together a 6-3 singles campaign with a 7-4 tie in doubles. In addition, three newcomers will make their collegiate debut on the banks of the Brazos. Jeanette Mireles leads the ensemble and enters the fray as a blue chip prospect according to the Tennis Recruiting Network, ranking as the No. 30 player nationally and the No. 3 recruit from the state of Texas. Ellie Pittman , a native of Indianapolis, Indiana, earned a five-star rating, while the Cypress, Texas, native Kayal Gunder arrives as a three star prospect. The matches in the doubles will start on Thursday afternoon at 12:00, followed shortly after by the singles. The Aggies begin play on each of the following three days at 9:00 a.m. and finish on Sunday afternoon. FOLLOW THE AGGIES For more information about Texas A&M women’s tennis, visit 12thman.com. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team atfacebook,Instagram, and on Twitter by following@AggieWTEN.

