Fantasy Hockey Points League – Top scorers of the peripheral category

That’s not the case in fantasy competition all the time about putting the puck into the net, although for the most part it certainly was. In the infancy of fictional hockey management – we’re talking the 80s here – goals and assists were counted with little concern for other contributions, save for a strange nod to netminding. But we’ve evolved since then, and for the better. Now players are rewarded for influencing the game in other ways, helping their teams succeed in a holistic way. With regard to points competitions in particular — ESPN’s most popular form of fantasy competition — here’s a rundown of some non-scoring categories, including a handful in the net.

Blocked recordings

Entered into competition to reward defensive play, throwing a half point on each blocked shot tangibly increases what defenders bring to the fantasy table. Vegas’ Alec Martinez was an absolute machine in this division, while also contributing to last season’s scoring sheet – averaging 2.7 fantasy points per game in ESPN’s standard league – and serving as a difference maker in helping many manager to eventually win their league. I’m just not so sure he’ll pull that feat again, at least not to the same degree. In his new role with the Kraken expansion, former Flame Mark Giordano has an intriguing fantasy quality as a regular shot-blocker and one who must rediscover his prolific take on Seattle’s power play and otherwise. Starting afresh in LA, Alex Edler should improve on the unusually low point total from the previous campaign. The 35-year-old Vet is a sneaky late-round pick in league remake for me and can no doubt be counted on playing tough minutes and blocking shots with reckless abandon. A few more assists and there’s your dark horse gem.

Also see: Ivan Provorov, D, Philadelphia Flyers; Connor Murphy, D, Chicago Blackhawks

hits

Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk is the current king of the league when it comes to tossing the body around in addition to setting solid scoring figures. The 22-year-old has racked up 551 hits in the past two seasons, which equates to 4.3 per game. Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals serves as another perennial threat to both throwing body checks and marking notches on the scoresheet — let alone generating penalty minutes for completely bad or on-the-edge behavior. Go figure, skaters who play with increased aggression spend more time in the trash. If your competition counts for goals and hits and PIM, Tkachuk and Wilson should be high on your fantasy draft list. On the blue line, I like eternal banger Rasmus Ristolainen, who is about to make a much-needed fresh start in Philly.

Also see: Josh Anderson, F, Montreal Canadiens; Neal Pionk, D, Winnipeg Jets

Plowing

While this category is an alternative to the average time on the ice in points competitions, collecting a significant number of squads can help separate your fantasy squad a bit from the competition. Here too, the defenders and their meticulous manners shine. Only two – Philadelphia’s Provorov and Blues defender Justin Faulk – averaged more than 30 shifts in 2020-21, followed by 14 blueliners logging 28 or more. Brent Burns, Seth Jones, Charlie McAvoy and Adam Fox are standout features of that crew, who resume otherwise impressive fantasies. Up front, after a run of about 50 D-men, a pair of versatile attackers (mostly centers, of course) begin to set the table, led by JT Miller at 26.2 shifts/game. Miller is already presenting himself as a solid bounce-back candidate with the addition of Arizona’s Conor Garland and the return of a healthy Elias Pettersson, assuming the RFA re-signs. The hefty number of shifts only adds to Miller’s already alluring fantasy charm.

Also see: Sean Couturier, F, Philadelphia Flyers; any minute-eating defender who also scores/blocks shots

Face-offs won

While they don’t usually count for much, these fractional points can add up quickly for a group of (mostly) usual suspects. Just a dozen center men racked up more than 500 faceoff wins in a shortened 2020-21 season, with Patrice Bergeron topping 714 (!) to 54 games. Along with Bruins forward, LA’s Anze Kopitar and Blues center Ryan O’Reilly do exceptionally well in this fantasy division, while keeping their end of the scoring bargain. Vancouver captain Bo Horvat is another solid employee who works an extraordinary number of shifts and blocks more shots than most other forwards.

Chicago’s Jonathan Toews, reportedly healthy and “ripped”, is expected to pick up where he left off with regular success in the faceoff circle. My favorite sleeper in this fantasy vein (and others) is new-to-Montreal forward Christian Dvorak, who finished 9th in face-offs won with Arizona last campaign. Dvorak could face a career season if he stays on an impressive scoreline with Jonathan Drouin and Josh Anderson.

Also see: Sidney Crosby, C, Pittsburgh Penguins; Jordan Staal, C, Carolina Hurricanes

saves

The busier the netminder, the better. As with wins and other stats (excluding goals against average) in direct category competitions, the more times your Quality Goalkeeper plays for a winning team, the more fantasy you’ll earn in this division. With each individual save adding up (0.2 points each in ESPN’s standard league), a frenetic, victorious match can yield a significant harvest. Alongside Andrei Vasilevskiy and Connor Hellebuyck in first and second, Jacob Markstrom of the Calgary Flames finished sixth in saves in 2020-21, while maintaining a fairly respectable GAA of 2.68. Unless backup Daniel Vladar chews in an unforeseen number of starts, Markstrom’s stats should remain similar this season.

No team has allowed more shots to the net in the past two seasons than the Chicago Blackhawks. Despite the team undergoing defensive improvements on the Blue Line itself (Seth Jones, Jake McCabe) and up front (Jujhar Khaira) – a very good thing – veteran Marc-Andre Fleury should still rack up some serious fantasy points on any action-packed night. Despite a dismal showing in the postseason, Tristan Jarry of Pittsburgh remains the Penguins management go-to game in and game out. Anaheim’s No. 1 John Gibson serves as a valuable sleeper in deeper leagues for the first two months of the season when he remains optimistic. Just be prepared to let him go once the frustration of a re-building club battle resurfaces.

Also see: Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators; Philipp Grubauer, Seattle Kraken

Goals allowed

On the other side of collecting saves, count by count, pressure isn’t necessarily better in light of this penalty category. As far as allowed goals are concerned, stingier the goalkeeper and the team, the better. A collection of 40 saves from a starting netminder loses a lot of fantasy shine when four or five goals are surrendered. The eight points earned (usually 40 x 0.2) are quickly wiped out, negated by the -2 penalty lobbied for every puck in the net. Makes for ugly fantasy math. That’s why balance is so important. In points competitions that recognize wins, saves, allowed goals, shutouts and whatever else, the quality of teammates up front is just as important as the netminders themselves. But once my strong corps is secure, I’m still in favor of taking a late-round or free-agent aviator on a rebuilding team’s No. 1 as a fun, low-stakes fantasy gamble. Just in case that particular club is playing way above pre-season expectations. I’m looking at you, Alex Nedeljkovic of the Detroit Red Wings.

