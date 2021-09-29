Tokyo Paralympic Games: Government of Uttar Pradesh congratulates medalists in Meerut . next month





The government of Uttar Pradesh will congratulate all 17 medalists of the Tokyo Paralympic Games with cash prizes at a meeting in Meerut next month for Dussehra. India won 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, five gold, eight silver and six bronze. Since two of the athletes won two medals each, they would be congratulated for their best. Para athletes from all 75 districts across the country would also attend the ceremony and the UP Sports Directorate would make arrangements in this regard. The gold medalists will be richer by 2 crore each, while silver and bronze medalists will get 1.5 crore and 1 crore each, people familiar with the matter said. Eight athletes from Uttar Pradesh took part in the Tokyo Paralympics. Among them, high jumper Praveen Kumar of Gautam Buddha Nagar and Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar) would get district magistrate and para-shuttler Suhas LY 4 crore each for winning silver medals. The other six athletes from Uttar Pradesh would get 10 lakh each as entry fee. These are: Jyoti Baliyan (archery), Ajeet Singh (javelin throw), Varun Singh Bhati (high jump), Akash (shooting), Deepender (shooting) and Vivek Chikara (archery). Yes, Meerut will be the place where the medalists of the Tokyo Paralympic Games will be congratulated with cash prizes, but the venue and date are yet to be determined as we wait for the rainy season to end before Dusshera, an official, who is aware of the development, said Wednesday on condition of anonymity. In August, Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath de 43.03 crore for all seven medalists from India who excelled at the Tokyo Olympics, including the Indian men’s hockey team, which took a historic bronze medal after 41 years. That function was held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The government of Uttar Pradesh also congratulated the Indian women’s hockey team, which took a historic fourth place in the Olympics. The bronze medal winning men’s hockey team was awarded 1 crore for each member. The women’s hockey team got 50 lakh for each member. The Prime Minister also gave cash prizes of 50 lakh each for golfer Aditi Ashok and wrestler Deepak Punia. It was the best congratulation from the medalists of the Tokyo Olympics in India, and we will have almost a similar congratulation for Paralympians in Meerut next month, another official said. The chairman of the UP Para Sports Association (UPPSA), Kavinder Chaudhary, praised the UP governments’ support of athletes and athletes, but said the sports organization will soon honor the UPs Paralympicians at an event in New Delhi. The state government has done good for sports and athletes of the country and the state. UPPSA is ready to support the government for more facilities for state para-athletes in the future, Chaudhary said. He said equipment, nutrition and coaching were the need of the hour for state para-athletes, and if the government expanded support, UP athletes would win 8-10 medals at the 2022 Asian Para Games in China. UPPSA aims to have the country’s first Para university, where the country’s para-athletes, including those from Uttar Pradesh, can have their own facility for lodging, food, training, etc. ready to give 30 acres of land. MEDALIZE AT TOKYO . PARALYMPICS Gold: Avani Lekhara (shooting); Sumit Antil (spear); Manish Narwhal (shooting); Pramod Bhagat (badminton) and Krishna Nagar (badminton). Silver: Bhavina Patel (table tennis); Nishad Kumar (high jump); Devendra Jhajharia (spear); Yogesh Kathuniya (discus); Mariyappan Thangavelu (high jump); Praveen Kumar (high jump); Singhraj Adhana (shooting) and Suhas Yathiraj (badminton). Bronze: Sundar Singh Gurjar (spear); Singhraj Adhana (shooting); Sharad Kumar (high jump); Avani Lekhara (shooting); Harvinder Singh (archery); Manoj Sarkar (badminton).

