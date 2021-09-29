Michigan men ready for test at Notre Dame Invitational

THIS WEEK

friday 1 oct — at Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational (South Bend, Ind), 11:15 a.m.

Live results

ANN ARBOR, I. — The number 25-ranked University of Michigan men’s cross country team will emerge from three weeks of early season training this Friday (Oct. 1) for a battle of national caliber at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational in South Bend, Ind.

In what will be an important measure of the Wolverines’ progress as the postseason countdown reaches 28 days, Michigan will battle the terrain at 11:15 a.m. with more than a dozen nationally ranked teams spanning five miles (8.05 kilometers) from Notre Dame Burke Golf Course.

Of the 40 teams that are in the top 30 or just outside the vote, 14 of them will follow the line in South Bend, including conference foes No. 26 Indiana and No. 30 Purdue and Great Lakes Region rivals No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 10 Butler.

Michigan will also test its mettle against No. 15 Alabama, no. 18 Furman, No. 20 Ole Miss, No. 29 Florida State and No. 30 Weber State, as well as receiving votes from Charlotte, Georgetown, NC State and Southern Utah.

The Wolverines are currently ranked No. 5 in a deep region of the Great Lakes and are among the seven teams to be in the top 10 in the latest USTFCCCA Great Lakes Regional Rankings.

Eight of the reigning Big Ten Cross Country Athlete of the Year’s tour groups Devin Meyrer ; steeplechase national qualifiers Christian Hubaker and Joost Plaetinck ; It was Raymond ; Nick Foster ; Colton Yesney ; John Florence ; James Gedris ; Michael Hancock ; Joe Meyers ; Jack Spamer ; and Zach Stewart will compete in the main race at 11:15 am. The other registrations run at 12:45 pm in the open race

Fans can follow the race as it takes place via live results from Primetime Timing. Updates will also be posted on the program’s official social media channels.

Things to know

Led by newly appointed Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Kevin Sullivan UM men rank 5th in the deep Great Lakes Regional rankings and 25th in the National Coaches’ Poll announced earlier this week by the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Ranked 25th nationally, the Wolverines enter the season in the nation’s top-30 for the 21st time in the past 23 years. Of the Big Ten teams, Michigan is second behind number 14 Wisconsin, and just ahead of number 26 Indiana and the pair of Purdue and Michigan State, both tied at number 30.

The Wolverines were banned from the NCAA Championships last winter for the first time since 2014 in a season largely derailed by a department-wide shutdown due to COVID-19 precautions, and will seek to return to the November national meeting in Tallahassee. , Fla., with only two returnees — Devin Meyrer and Joost Plaetinck — from the historic 7th place ranking in 2019.

The Wolverines have performed well at this encounter in recent years. In 2017, the unranked Wolverines disrupted multiple nationally ranked squads to finish fourth overall. Michigan won the Big Ten title later that year.

Before an extended three-week hiatus from competition to focus on training, the Wolverines won the Penn State Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational team title on September 10. Led by Big Ten Athlete of the Week Devin Meyrer in third and It was Raymond in fourth place, Michigan put seven runners in the top-20 as they beat Syracuse by seven points, 41-48, in a 5.2-mile race.

Raimond impressed on his official Michigan cross-country debut at Penn State with fourth overall, just four seconds behind Meyrer. Raimond ran the season-opening Michigan Open untethered, finishing second in the five-kilometer (3.11-mile) race.

Colton Yesney supported his third-place finish at the Michigan Open with a 10th-place finish at Penn State, just ahead of Joost Plaetinck on the 11th. The result bodes well as the team will continue to run races at that distance or longer for the remainder of the season.