Justin Langer smokes at Nathan Ellis watch, Cricket Et Cetera podcast





Sandwiches, microphones, party videos and watches. Another of Justin Langers’ annoyances has been revealed, with the Australian coach reportedly furious with one of his players for wearing a Casio watch on the pitch. Leaks from the Australian locker room of players’ grievances with Langer have seeped out since last summer and were heightened by dismal performances on recent tours against the West Indies and Bangladesh. Watch every match of the 2021 VIVO IPL season live with FOX SPORTS on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial > Last month, Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley made a public statement of support for Langer before any reports came out, he contacted senior players directly several hours later in an effort to mend the growing rift in the locker room. Hockley and CA chairman Earl Eddings arranged a phone call with senior team members to discuss the playgroups’ relationship with Langer, whose reportedly demanding, viscous temperament was choppy feathers. Back in January, Langer infamously banned star batter Marnus Labuschagne from snacking on a sandwich during the Gabba test against India, and the 50-year-old apparently also has a problem with jewelry. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Justin Langers’ coaching has been scrutinized this year. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Source: Getty Images Speaking on the cricket, etc podcast, the Australians Peter Lalor revealed the moment Langer gave uncapped bowler Nathan Ellis a spray before wearing his watch during a T20 game in Saint Lucia in July. Early in the fifth T20 game against the West Indies, Ellis claimed a regulatory catch on cover to help fire lead-off hitter Evin Lewis for 79. The Hobart Hurricanes speedster beamed with joy after claiming his first catch in international cricket, albeit as a substitute fielder. But after returning to the barns, Ellis was unprepared for Langers’ response. He went on as a sub and took a pretty decent catch, then left feeling pretty bloated with himself, Lalor said. He saw JL approaching the dugout and thought, oh, here we go, an elephant stamp from the carriage. New. Justin wasn’t happy, not happy at all. Apparently he made the mistake of wearing his Casio watch on the field, and JL doesn’t believe in jewelry on the field, not even a Casio watch, and punished him for it. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Nathan Ellis with the Casio watch in St. Lucia. Source: FOX SPORTS Ellis made his international debut against Bangladesh a few weeks later, taking a hat-trick in the third T20 in Dhaka. He joined an illustrious roster of Australians to achieve the rare feat in T20 internationals Brett Lee, Ashton Agar and Megan Schutt. The 27-year-old has since been named a traveling reserve in the Australian squad for next month’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. Ellis made his Indian Premier League debut this week, representing the Punjab Kings in their thrilling win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was the top wicket-taker for the Hurricanes in the Big Bash League last summer, snagging 20 scalps in 14 games.

