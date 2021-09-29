Sports
Doubles helps CdM girls tennis past Laguna Beach
The Corona del Mar High girls’ tennis team has played nine games this season.
CdM coach Jamie Gresh said he has used nine different lineups.
We do a lot of doubles in practice and we play a lot of sets, so I can see how different partners form and how different conditions stretch out, Gresh said. We just have to be flexible with each other and play the best team formation for the opponent who played that day.
Doubles usually seem to work for the Sea Kings. Corona del Mar won eight sets in doubles and recorded an 11-7 home win over Laguna Beach in a Sunset Conference crossover game.
Senior Jane Paulsen and junior Cate Montgomery swept at number 1 in doubles for the Sea Kings (6-2), while seniors Sydnee Spirlin and Sara Miller took doubles at number two. Seniors Lena Pham and Katie Barnes won #3 doubles twice before being eliminated.
None of the double wins were particularly close, with scores ranging from 6-0 to 6-2. Only the Breakers No. 1 pairing of Chloe Cree Gagne and Laea Chesley was able to take a third round win against a CdM replacement team.
Gresh has a versatile line-up this year. Paulsen and Montgomery could easily get into singles, while juniors Lauren Jones and Shea Tomac who played singles Tuesday could play doubles in any game.
You’re trying to find the right combinations, the right combinations, Gresh said. Our double ladies did well today. We won eight out of nine, which we needed today, and we won their number 3 [singles player]. It was a good collective overall team performance. Laguna Beach is always a problem as they have three good singles players although there were only two today.
Senior Sarah MacCallum and her younger sister, sophomore Jessica MacCallum, both won the singles for Laguna Beach (2-3) on Tuesday. But Katelyn Smith, another standout singles player, missed the match. Breakers coach Rick Conkey said she also missed the team’s previous game, against Huntington Beach on September 23, with a back injury.
Sienna Brooks, Jones and Tomac easily won from the Breakers replacement at number 3 singles.
Conkey was still satisfied. He said his doubles have improved despite Tuesday’s result.
They are in a better position, they are getting their service in, their attitude is better, he said. move to [the Wave League] and CIF, I think they looked good.
It’s a senior-heavy lineup for the Sea Kings, who have five senior starters. Paulsen, who has started since she was a freshman, said it was fun.
CdM defeated University 9-9 (74-73 on games) on September 8, its first win over its former Pacific Coast League rival since 2017.
It’s our last year, so we were just trying to have a lot of fun here, Paulsen said. It’s our last time in high school tennis so we want to make it count, I think we were still figuring things out but were doing pretty well.
Huntington Beach (7-0) is the defending Surf League champion, but CdM wants to try to regain its title. The teams will compete twice, on October 12 at Huntington Beach and October 21 at CdM.
They are a very good team, said Paulsen. It will be a challenge, but hopefully we will do our best.
