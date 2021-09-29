Sports
Tim Tszyu vs Takeshi Inoue, next match, how to watch, main event, video, highlights
Australian boxing star Tim Tszyu is going through hell as he prepares to take on Japanese boxer Takeshi Inoue (17-1-1) on November 17.
Channeling his inner Rabbitoh for the NRL’s grand finale, Tszyu is run through the ringer as he prepares to take on a man he describes as a brick wall.
It’s a different preparation, this preparation is all about conditioning, everything about grit, being strong, being able to last the 12 rounds because these guys built like a brick wall, Tszyu told Main Events Ben Damon, wearing his Rabbitohs jersey for their grand final against Penrith Panthers this weekend.
You’re going to hit him, hit, hit and he’s going to keep moving forward and those kinds of opponents are sometimes very hard to deal with.
Strategically, I know what’s going on, but to me, this is fighting more about being in a crazy conditioning state.
Watch Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury III live on the Main Event, available on Foxtel and Kayo, Sunday, October 10 from 12pm AEST. ORDER NOW >
If Tszyu is having a good time, the fight will not go so far against the number 7 in the world.
As he says, I don’t want the last bell to ring.
Tszyu won’t be going to the ring for the better part of two months, but he’s been training hard for the past eight weeks.
The 26-year-old was fighting American Tony Harrison, but their fight was called off earlier this month.
Initially disappointed, Tszyu says he had to adapt because the world isn’t waiting for you.
It was frustrating at first because my mind was completely on Tony Harrison, and I was ready to get him and I was psyched because I knew it was going to be a good challenge, Tszyu said.
He is a good boxer. But you know what, the ball goes on. You have to keep adapting and overcome the obstacles that are placed in front of you and Takeshi Inoue is next.
I don’t step back and he doesn’t step back, and that will mean there will be a collision. It will be alright.
The fight promises to be one of his last on home soil until he heads abroad as Covid continues to plague his journey around the world.
But Tszyu says the extra time fighting for his home fans has been a blessing in disguise.
I really enjoy being in front of the camera, being able to fight, doing this process over and over and the fact that I’m doing it here in Australia for all my fans is another example of why I’m doing all this, he said .
Again, no risk, yet no reward.
I am still young in this sport. Why don’t you fight the best, fight the best and fight everyone out there.
As for the NRL final, Tszyu believes the Rabbits will win their second premiership this century. He jokes that he became a full-time fan of the team after jumping on the bandwagon after their title triumph in 2014.
Tszyu also shares the same management as supersrars Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell and reveled in having learned a surprising, humbling lesson from the former.
I came into the office a few times with No Limit and Cody Walker definitely ripped me up at table tennis, he got me into a basketball game too. I thought I had him, but he’s on a different level in those two games, Tszyu said.
We were talking for a bit, and I came in and they grabbed me. Cody Walker got me. I didn’t expect it, but he’s a beast at table tennis and basketball.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/boxing/boxing-news-2021-tim-tszyu-vs-takeshi-inoue-next-bout-how-to-watch-main-event-video-highlights/news-story/6fbed96bc6485bf67b6d913be6b7eb6f
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]