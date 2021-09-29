Tim Tszyu vs Takeshi Inoue, next match, how to watch, main event, video, highlights

Australian boxing star Tim Tszyu is going through hell as he prepares to take on Japanese boxer Takeshi Inoue (17-1-1) on November 17.

Channeling his inner Rabbitoh for the NRL’s grand finale, Tszyu is run through the ringer as he prepares to take on a man he describes as a brick wall.

It’s a different preparation, this preparation is all about conditioning, everything about grit, being strong, being able to last the 12 rounds because these guys built like a brick wall, Tszyu told Main Events Ben Damon, wearing his Rabbitohs jersey for their grand final against Penrith Panthers this weekend.

You’re going to hit him, hit, hit and he’s going to keep moving forward and those kinds of opponents are sometimes very hard to deal with.

Strategically, I know what’s going on, but to me, this is fighting more about being in a crazy conditioning state.

Australian boxer Tim Tszyu trains at Bondi Boxing Club, Sydney.

If Tszyu is having a good time, the fight will not go so far against the number 7 in the world.

As he says, I don’t want the last bell to ring.

Tszyu won’t be going to the ring for the better part of two months, but he’s been training hard for the past eight weeks.

The 26-year-old was fighting American Tony Harrison, but their fight was called off earlier this month.

Japanese boxer Takeshi Inoue has vowed to take out Tim Tszyu in their November 17 showdown in Australia.

Initially disappointed, Tszyu says he had to adapt because the world isn’t waiting for you.

It was frustrating at first because my mind was completely on Tony Harrison, and I was ready to get him and I was psyched because I knew it was going to be a good challenge, Tszyu said.

He is a good boxer. But you know what, the ball goes on. You have to keep adapting and overcome the obstacles that are placed in front of you and Takeshi Inoue is next.

I don’t step back and he doesn’t step back, and that will mean there will be a collision. It will be alright.

The fight promises to be one of his last on home soil until he heads abroad as Covid continues to plague his journey around the world.

But Tszyu says the extra time fighting for his home fans has been a blessing in disguise.

I really enjoy being in front of the camera, being able to fight, doing this process over and over and the fact that I’m doing it here in Australia for all my fans is another example of why I’m doing all this, he said .

Again, no risk, yet no reward.

I am still young in this sport. Why don’t you fight the best, fight the best and fight everyone out there.

As for the NRL final, Tszyu believes the Rabbits will win their second premiership this century. He jokes that he became a full-time fan of the team after jumping on the bandwagon after their title triumph in 2014.

Tszyu also shares the same management as supersrars Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell and reveled in having learned a surprising, humbling lesson from the former.

I came into the office a few times with No Limit and Cody Walker definitely ripped me up at table tennis, he got me into a basketball game too. I thought I had him, but he’s on a different level in those two games, Tszyu said.

We were talking for a bit, and I came in and they grabbed me. Cody Walker got me. I didn’t expect it, but he’s a beast at table tennis and basketball.