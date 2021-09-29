Mizzou Welcomes Tennessee For SEC Home Opener

COLUMBIA, Mo. Mizzou football (2-2, 0-1 SEC) welcomes Tennessee (2-2, 0-1 SEC) to Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 2 for an 11 a.m. CT kick-off between the Tigers and Volunteers. The matchup will be broadcast on SEC Network with Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister and Andraya Carter on the phone.

Mike Kelly, Howard Richards and Chris Gervino will be speaking on Tiger Radio Network.

MOBILE TICKETS

All Mizzou Athletics events will have mobile tickets in the 2021-22 season. Tiger fans can easily download their tickets via the Mizzou Mobile app on their smartphone. Fans are encouraged to download all tickets before arriving at Memorial Stadium to ensure smooth entry.

For more information on mobile ticketing and ticket downloading, visit MUTIgers.com/MobileTix.

GAME DAY IN MIZZOU

7 hours – Parking spaces open

Parking spaces open 8 AM – Tiger Town opens | West Lawn of Hearnes Center Enjoy food trucks, drinks, tailgate games, a DJ and other football matches from all over the country

Tiger Town opens | West Lawn of Hearnes Center 8 AM – MU Health Care Kid’s Zone opened | SE Corner of Stadium Blvd. & Mick Deaver Dr. Young tigers can prepare for a game day with face painting, bouncy castles and more

MU Health Care Kid’s Zone opened | SE Corner of Stadium Blvd. & Mick Deaver Dr. 08:30 – Tiger walk | Cross of champions Dr. & Mick Deaver Dr.

Tiger walk | Cross of champions Dr. & Mick Deaver Dr. 9:30 AM – Memorial Stadium gates open

Memorial Stadium gates open 11 hours – Kick-off

SERIES vs TENNESSEE

Mizzou holds a narrow 5-4 lead in the all-time series with Tennessee. All nine meetings have come as members of the SEC.

The Tigers won the first three meetings of the 2012-14 series, but the Vols have won the last two games, including a 35-12 win at Knoxville in 2020.

Mizzou and Tennessee split four games in Columbia, with the Vols winning the 2019 meeting 24-20 at Memorial Stadium.

LAST TIME OUT: MIZZOU

Missouri quarterback Connor Baselak designed a dramatic last-ditch drive to set up an tying 56-yard field goal by Harrison Mevis that forced overtime. But after Boston College took the OT lead on a 10-yard pass from Dennis Grosel to Zay Flowers, Bazelak’s first pass of the extra period was intercepted on the goal line by Brandon Sebastian, leading the Eagles away with a 41-34 win. The pass was intended for Keke Chismo who was Missouri’s leading receiver with seven catches for 67 yards. Baselak completed 30-of-41 passes for 303 yards and one touchdown.

LAST TIME OUT: TENNESSEE

Trailing just three at halftime, Tennessee was beaten 21-0 in the second half and fell to number 11 Florida, 38-14, in the Southeastern Conference opener at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Hendon Hooker completed 13-of-23 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while a balanced hasty attack from Jabari Small, Tiyon Evans and Hooker ran 148 yards. The Vols (2-2, 0-1 SEC) never turned the ball around and forced their first fumble of the season late in the second quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Florida’s offensive attack. Trevon Flowers led all tacklers with a career-best 15 on the night. Flowers’ 15 tackles were the most in a game for Tennessee since Daniel Bituli had 19 in a 17-13 win over Kentucky on November 9, 2019.

IN THE AREA

Mizzou is one of 11 teams in the country to have scored in every trip to the red zone this season. The Tigers have 13 touchdowns and two field goals in their 15 trips to the red zone.

The Tigers have scored touchdowns on 86.7 percent of their trips to the red zone, giving Mizzou the best touchdown efficiency of the 11 teams with perfect red zone markings.

Mizzou has five hasty touchdowns and eight passing touchdowns within 20 this season.

The Tigers are one of two SEC teams to be perfect in the red zone in 2021, along with LSU converting each of its 10 assets.

THIRD DOWN TRENDING UP

Mizzou leads the SEC and ranks seventh in the country with a 54.7 percent conversion rate in third. The Tigers have moved sticks on 29 of their 53 third attempts this season.

After just 1-for-11 on the third downs in the season opener against Central Michigan, Mizzou has converted the third downs with a 66.7 percent (28-for-42) clip over the past three weeks.

Mizzou was 9-for-15 on third downs in Kentucky, 11-for-15 against SEMO and 8-for-12 at Boston College.

PROTECTION PLAN

Mizzou’s offensive line was one of the best in the country at keeping the quarterback afloat in 2021. The Tigers have allowed just three sacks in the first four games.

With 0.75 sacks surrendered per game, Mizzou ranks sixth in the country and second in the SEC in allowed sacks.

Two of the three allowed sacks this season came in the season opener, while the other came in week two.

Mizzou has allowed only four quarterback rushes in the past two weeks combined. As a result, QB Connor Baselak has completed 71.8 percent (51-of-71) of his passes in the past two games, while throwing more than 300 yards in each.

BADIE APPROACH TO HISTORY

Senior walks back Tyler Badie is just five receiving yards away from the first Mizzou player to ever record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in his career.

The senior has averaged 149.5 all-purpose yards this season, ranking eighth nationally and first in the SEC.

Badie ranks fourth in the country with 48 points scored per year. The total leads the SEC along with LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte.

MEVIS MAGIC

sophomore kicker Harrison Mevis started his season with a bang, drilling a 53-yard field goal in the dwindling seconds of the first half to give Mizzou a lead over Central Michigan. The staircase belonged to Mevis for a career long and had a lot of leg left.

He was equally impressive at Boston College, hitting a career-long 56-yard shoe to send the game into overtime.

Mevis is now 5-for-6 in his career over 50 yards through his 12 collegiate games. His 56-yarder is the national leader.

Mevis has scored 13 consecutive field goals, is third nationally and leads the SEC.

He is one of only two Tigers in program history to have completed five or more kicks from 50+ yards, along with Tom Whelihan (6, 1984-87).

BAZELAK BRINGS GROWTH

Red shirt sophomore Connor Baselak has already produced a career-best 10 touchdown passes through just four games of the season. The QB will complete 68.8 percent of its passes in 2021.

Bazelak has thrown more than 250 yards in all four games this season, including back-to-back performances of 300 yards in the past two weeks.

Baselak picked up where he left off in 2020, 21-for-32 for 257 yards and two touchdowns against Central Michigan.

Bazelak and the Tigers quickly jumped out of the gate and hit a 63-yard shot in the first game of the season. The pass was the second longest of Baselak’s career (69 yds 2020 vs. LSU).

In Kentucky, Bazelak equaled his career high by hurling four touchdown passes. He finished the day 34-for-51 for 294 yards in the air. The 34 completions mark a career high for the Tiger QB.

During the Kentucky game, Bazelak passed 3,000 passing yards in his 15th game.

CHOOSE

Mizzou’s secondary has had an interception in each of the first four games this season.

The Tigers have an interception in five consecutive games dating back to the 2020 season finale against Mississippi State.

Four different Tigers have an interception this season, making five as a team.