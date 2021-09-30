Public perception of UCF football: Winning matters before the Knights join the Big XII

ORLANDO – At the end of the 2022 football season, the Knights join the Power Five. UCF played very good football for years, but did not earn a bid for the Power Five. Fans of other programs, as well as various media members, took pictures at the UCF football program. Well, here’s a chance to silence them.

Before you get to the highest level of football, there are some areas to improve on, as well as opportunities to take advantage of attempting to sprint into the league rather than walk in, essentially silencing the critics.

This list can go as far as anyone can imagine because it is somewhat subjective. With that in mind, two categories are listed below. Before the Knights go to the Big XII to play Power Five Football, this way the Knights maximize a chance for public respect.

Make the most of Gus Malzahn’s inaugural season at UCF

Few personalities within the ranks of college football head coach will make anyone feel as comfortable as some UCF head coach Gus Malzahn is doing. Basically, if anyone can’t feel comfortable with this guy walking up to the podium for a press conference or just running into him in the hallway, it’s that person’s fault, not Coach Malzahn’s. He’s great to be around.

Gus Malzahn, Head Coach, UCF Football UCF Athletics

With that in mind, he has generated a lot of positive energy for UCF Football, which in turn helps promote the athletics department in general. Media members like to be around him and the articles that appear are usually favorable. That said, there is an opportunity to increase that positive influence.

Members of the media will be happy to write about UCF and coach Malzahn, assuming the Knights win. To make that even better, the Knights must find a way to win 10 or more regular season games in 2021.

Just imagine how much media coverage UCF will get if it makes a New Year’s Day bowling game this year, led by coach Malzahn. That starts with winning at least 10 of the 12 games from the regular season schedule. Most likely, the Knights would need 11 wins. Hard to say, but 10 wins would be the minimum qualifier.

Of course, winning that New Year’s Day bowl contest would be the icing on the cake. It would no doubt come up against a Power Five opponent. Winning games like this will certainly put UCF in a more positive light, but perhaps more importantly, it will provide an opportunity to transition fans and media members who didn’t believe in UCF to see the Knights differently now. At least one can hope.

Crash the party

As mentioned above, the knights were able to scream into the Big XII by winning. Another way to win would be to capture the American Athletic Conference championship.

If not, fans of other institutions may point out that UCF won’t even win the AAC, so why can’t they be good enough for Power Five?

Remember, this is about outside perception, not what UCF fans and alumni believe. There is a big difference between the two groups.

Whether it’s 2021 or 2022, the Knights need to win the competition outright. Not only is that a great football season, but it will silence critics that UCF cannot compete at the highest level of college football. Winning the competition both years would of course be even better. One team stands in the way of that.

Beating Cincinnati would be necessary to achieve that goal. There is no doubt that the Bearcats are the No. 1 team in the AAC as of today. Beat the top team, earn your league title, then head to the Big XII.

Final Thoughts

There’s quite a bit to be happy about with UCF Football before we move on to the Big XII Conference. Cementing that jump to Power Five status by winning big this season and next season will make the transition much easier.

In the process, it will create a much bigger buzz about UCF Football, while also helping to silence annoying fans of other schools and members of the media.

For UCF insights, college football news and recruiting information, visit: The Daily Knight podcasting. It can be found at iTunes and Spotify. For more information about UCF and recruiting, visit Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my Youtube Channel and Instagram page. Like and subscribe!

Recent articles from Inside The Knights

The Daily Knight: UCF’s Defense must improve by completing plays

A Closer Statistical Examination of the Defense of the Navy

The Naval Offensive, a Statistical Perspective and History Lesson

The Daily Knight: Why UCF Should Dismantle Navy?

Videos and press conferences from Coach Malzahn, O’Keefe and Armstrong

UCF QB Commitment Thomas Castellanos Shows Continuous Improvement

With Mikey Keene at the helm, it’s time to prepare for the Navy

Football and community come together in Lake City

Mikey Keene’s Former High School Head Coach Knows What UCF Football Fans Can Expect

Can UCF Compete With The SEC For Football Recruits?

Prospect Review: Jacksonville Trinity Christian in Lake City Columbia

A Taste of Jacksonville Trinity Christian in Lake City Columbia

Coach Malzahn strikes the right run-pass balance with Mikey Keene as UCF . quarterback

Unsung Heroes: Unrecognized, the UCF football players who help the team to be successful

Breaking UCF Football’s Recruitment Situation in 2022 and 2023

Using Joey Gatewood’s skills to complement Mikey Keene

LeBlanc and Walker, two best UCF football prospects

Week Four College Football Predictions

Evaluating Mikey Keene’s Movie and Defining Him as a Player