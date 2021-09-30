Sports
Novak Djokovic’s sad announcement stuns fans
Novak Djokovic has joined a growing list of high-profile footage of next week’s Indian Wells event that left fans disappointed.
The World No. 1 announced on Wednesday that he will not play at the prestigious event in the California desert.
I’m sorry I won’t be seeing my fans in Indian Wells and playing in the desert, my favorite place to go, he tweeted.
I hope to see you next year!
Tournament director Tommy Haas said: “We are disappointed that Novak cannot join us at the BNP Paribas Open.
We hope to see him back at Tennis Paradise next March to compete for a record-breaking sixth title in the desert.”
Djokovic is a five-time winner of Indian Wells, one of the biggest events on the tennis calendar outside of the four Grand Slams.
The Serbian star has not played since his defeat in the US Open final earlier this month, where he missed his chance to win a record-breaking 21st major title and a calendar year grand slam.
Djokovic won the Indian Wells title in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, and 2016, but earlier this year he won marked his intentions to change his busy schedule to spend more time with his family.
“Sometimes it tears my heart apart”, Djokovic said he loved his family after winning the Australian Open in February.
“I will have to revise my schedule compared to last year or any season before that. Obviously time away from family is definitely something that has an impact on me.
“I’ll have to see with these rules and regulations and restrictions that apply all over the world, Europe.
“Not being able to take my family out on the road is something that is a big problem for me.”
Fans reacted with sadness to Djokovic’s announcement, but many believed it was the best thing for him and his family after a grueling year.
The California desert tournament will take place from October 4-17 this year, after being moved from its traditional slot in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 2020 edition of the tournament has been cancelled.
Ash Barty and Naomi Osaka also from Indian Wells
Djokovic’s announcement comes after Ash Barty and Naomi Osaka also confirmed their recordings this week.
Barty hasn’t competed since her shock loss in the third round of the US Open.
She was due to compete at Indian Wells for a third time, but Monday’s confirmation of her withdrawal makes it increasingly likely that Barty’s successful season is over.
Also big names Osaka and Serena Williams are also missing of the prestigious event.
Osaka is taking a break from tennis after being candid about her mental health issues at the US Open, while Williams is still recovering from a leg injury she sustained at Wimbledon.
Good news for tournament organizers, newly crowned US Open champion Emma Raducanu has accepted a wildcard invitation play.
The 18-year-old has risen to number 22 in the world rankings after becoming the first qualifier in tennis history to win a grand slam.
Indian Wells will mark her first WTA match since her extraordinary triumph in New York.
with agencies
