Horsch tapped to lead Orioles boys hockey | St. Louis Park
Horsch, a Hastings native, brings experience with St. Paul Academy, Lakeville South and Duluth East programs
Ben Horsch is the new head coach for boys’ hockey at St. Louis Park.
His father, Bruce Horsch, was a longtime Hastings coach, helping his son Ben, who joined the Orioles program in early May, instill a passion for the game.
Horsch comes to Park with a seasoned background that should fit in very well with the hockey community.
I’d like to update those banners, Horsch said of the black-and-orange Park Championship banners hanging from the rafters in the recreation center’s western ice rink.
Most recently, he was the head coach at St. Paul Academy after assistant coaching stopped at Lakeville South, Eastview and Hastings. While with South for four seasons, Horsch helped establish the New Generation AAA program and coached at various levels in the Lakeville South youth program for three seasons, while conducting additional training programs. He also coached with the Minnesota Blades AAA team.
A few key points led Horsch to enthusiastically take up the role Andy Sakrison left after the 2020-21 season.
Coming from Hastings, what excites me is the real sense of community in St. Louis Park. Friends and parents know each other, said Horsch, who not only played for his father in Hastings, but was also a part of the Raiders football program before graduating in 2008. While studying at Minnesota Duluth, Horsch helped coach the Duluth East youth hockey club. with the PeeWee A team, as well as the Hermantown High School track team.
Horsch was drawn to the Orioles program after speaking with activity director Andy Ewald.
Andy’s similar to [Eastview AD Matt] Percival in his attitude and knowing what he wants from coaches, Horsch said. With a full time day job he lets me handle things and trusts me to do my job and if I need anything I will contact him. He is such a cheerful guy and boisterous.
After graduating from UMD in 2012, Horsch worked at Flint Hills Refinery where he coached the Hastings Bantam A team for several seasons. He has since moved on to another job in the energy sector in St. Paul at ENGIE Impact.
His career outside of hockey allows Horsch to not rely solely on coaching to earn a living.
Horsch grew up skating with his father, but only realized his dedication to the program and the larger hockey community years later.
It was his dedication to the team and the program, Horsch said of his father. He would flood the rink late at night so that it would be ready for use the next day. The appreciation of the children and people always respect him. I want that admiration not only for the name, but also for the respect for the program.
As a high school coach, Horsch wants his players to be good people and help them get where they want to go in school and in a job. If that means helping them find a scholarship or get a junior deal to play hockey, then I want to do what I can. The kids in St. Louis Park have just as many opportunities as those kids in Edina or Minnetonka. We will be working more out of season and this summer we did everything we could to get the work in in the summer.
While interacting with Park’s strength and conditioning coach Jessica Gust, Horsch decided to go with a hockey-specific trainer in Powerhouse training within a mile of the home track at the recreation center.
Instead of training off-ice weekly, he anticipates a more regular schedule.
The kids are really excited to get started, Horsch said after a successful summer tournament and scrimmages to see where the team stacks up against other programs and answer some of the team’s questions.
I don’t care how we do at the scrimmages, but it’s a sense of camaraderie, so once you get to the season, you get into it, Horsch said. You know the children who are the leaders and can implement that in the systems and what we need from the children.
Rather than opening the season against Edina’s will (Dec. 2, season opener), Horsch’s first phone call after accepting the opportunity was to the Hermantown program to schedule other high-profile opponents.
The idea is to hop on a bus on Friday to meet Cloquet and then Hermantown and Mahtomedi on the last weekend of November.
It’s the best trip you can book because Hermantown will blow your mind, said Horsch, who wanted an honest assessment of the program early on.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.
