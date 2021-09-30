Mississauga will host 2022 Ontario Summer Games, 2022 Ontario Parasport Games





Posted by Matt Dionne The 2022 Ontario Summer Games and Ontario Parasport Games will take place in Mississauga next summer. Mississauga was named a host city in 2019 by the Department of Heritage, Sports, Tourism and Culture for the Ontario Parasport Games in 2021, which had to be moved due to the pandemic. As a result, both the Ontario Parasport Games and Ontario Summer Games will take place in Mississauga in mid-May and late July. Hosted by Ward 8 Councilor Matt Mahoney and Ward 9 Councilor Pat Saito, the Ontario Parasport Games will take place May 13-15, with more than 500 participants, including athletes, coaches and officials from across the province coming to Mississauga to compete. participate in various parasport events including boccia, goalball and sled hockey. Then, from July 21 to 24, Ward 2 Councilor Karen Ras will partner with Mahoney to host the Ontario Summer Games, which will see approximately 3,500 coaches, officials and athletes ages 12 to 18 compete in 15 events in Mississauga, including basketball, canoe kayak, hockey, lacrosse (box and field), rugby, softball, table tennis and volleyball (indoor and beach). Both events are expected to result in a surge of tourists to Mississauga, which is expected to put about $5.5 million into the city’s economy. “We are especially excited to welcome the Games athletes with their coaches and families to Mississauga, as well as the many visitors who will travel through Ontario to enjoy the Games and discover all that our glorious city has to offer,” Toni Frankfurter, President of Tourism Mississauga, said in a press release. Cover photo courtesy of Ontario Summer Games via Twitter insauga’s editorial standards and policies advertisement

