



The CC4 Museum of Welsh Cricket, in partnership with the Community Department of Glamorgan Cricket, is pleased to announce today (September 30) on National Sporting Heritage Day a new and exciting collaborative project with staff and pupils from Radnor Primary School in Cardiff, which will collect and collect material about one of the forgotten legends of cricket and sport in general in South Wales on both sides of the Second World War. The project focuses on Herbert Merrett, a former pupil of Radnor Primary School in the late 1800s, who went on to become chairman of Cardiff City FC and also chairman of Glamorgan CCC in 1948, when the club won their first ever national championship. . time. As a young boy, Herbert, or ‘HH’, played cricket and football in the Canton area of ​​Cardiff before leaving school at the age of fourteen to work in the offices of Cory Brothers, one of the largest companies in Cardiff Docks. After the First World War, HH became one of the leading figures in the South Wales coal industry as chairman of Powell Duffryn and director of a series of collieries. HH also became involved with Cardiff City FC in the late 1930s and as club president after the Second World War he oversaw a number of improvements and the club’s rise in the Football League. He also persuaded Wilf Wooller to move from North Wales to Cardiff after graduating from Cambridge University to work in the coal trade. 1930 as well as playing rugby for Cardiff and Wales. A special exhibition has been created at the Museum of Welsh Cricket to celebrate the milestones in HH’s distinguished business career and love of sport, using various items that his family has kindly lent, and over the next year Radnor will Primary School helping museum staff and volunteers celebrate HH’s work in promoting sport. Andrew Hignell, Heritage and Education Coordinator at Glamorgan Cricket and the Curator of the Museum of Welsh Cricket, said: “HH Merrett’s story is very inspiring, with a sports-mad youngster growing up from a humble background to become one of the leading entrepreneurs in South Wales during the interwar period, alongside a generous patron of cricket and football.” “Indeed, it was very fitting that HH were present at Cardiff General railway station in August 1948 to personally welcome the victorious Glamorgan team after their championship win over Hampshire in Bournemouth. As we begin to prepare our 2023 celebrations of the 75th anniversary of this iconic moment in Welsh sporting history, I look forward to working with the staff and pupils of Radnor Primary, especially as nothing currently exists to Huge contribution from HH to sport and the wider community in South Wales. Ann James, head of Radnor Primary, said: “We are really looking forward to working with the Museum of Welsh Cricket and the Glamorgan Cricket Community team to pay tribute to the tremendous role HH Merrett has played in promoting healthy recreation. There are many lessons for us as we come out of the COVID pandemic, especially around mental and physical well-being – two things HH championed. I am excited that our school community will be able to learn more about him and his remarkable career over the next 12 months.” On behalf of the Merrett family, Sheila Derbridge, HH’s granddaughter, said that “My grandfather had a balanced belief in hard work from an early age, with a passion for sport. He continued to develop sporting life in Cardiff and South America throughout his life. To cherish and celebrate Wales as a family, we look forward to working with Andrew and his team at the Cricket Museum, plus Radnor’s pupils and staff to pay tribute to our grandfather’s immense legacy to the sporting community.” For more information on Herbert Merrett and his ties to cricket, visit: https://glamorgancricketarchives.com/2021/09/18/sir-herbert-merrett/

