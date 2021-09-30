Sports
College Football Odds, Lines, Picks, Bets, Predictions for Week 5, 2021: Model Support Cincinnati, Florida
Nick Saban is undefeated against his former assistant coaches at Alabama, but Lane Kiffin and the 12th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels could pose a major challenge on Saturday’s week 5 school soccer program in Tuscaloosa in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide has made quick work of three opponents Miami, Mercer and Southern Mississippi, while fourth No. 11 Florida brought them to the wire in a 31-29 Week 3 win. Number 1 Alabama is a 14.5 point favorite in Week 5 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook, and the point total stands at a dazzling 79.
Whether or not Kiffin scares his old boss, Week 5’s football lines and matchups make for a stacked Saturday. In second place Georgia puts 18.5 points against No. 8 Arkansas, No. 7 Cincinnati is a 2.5 point favorite over No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 3 Oregon is an eight-point favorite against resurgent Stanford and No. 4 Penn State is a 10.5-point favorite against Indiana. Before you make a choice for school football in week 5 about those games or others, make sure you check out the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven model.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past five years, the proprietary computer model has generated astonishing profits of nearly $3,300 for $100 players at its best. choice of college football against the spread. After a blistering 9-3 in Week 4, it also heads into Week 5 of the 2021 season with an 81-61 run on all of the top-rated college football picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now it has turned its attention to the last week 5college soccer opportunities from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup.Go here to see every choice.
Top Predictions for College Football in Week 5
One of the top college football picks the model recommends for Week 5: The No. 10 Florida Gators head out and cover (-8) against Kentucky. The Wildcats have got off to an impressive start going 4-0 straight up with a 3-0 ATS draw against FBS competition. But this is a big step forward in competition, and the Gators are heading in the right direction.
They pushed No. 1 Alabama to the wire in a 2-point loss two weeks ago. Then they overcame a slow start to blow past Tennessee and cover as 19-point favorites last week. Kentucky’s offense only earns 20 points in the simulations, helping the Gators achieve the double-digit win that covers the spread in more than 50 points of simulations.
Another one of the model’s college football predictions: Cincinnati (-2.5) takes the win and covers Notre Dame. The Bearcats passed their first test against a major nonconference foe in Indiana, beating the Hoosiers 38-24. After a farewell week, Cincinnati now has its biggest test of the season.
The Cincinnati defense is poised to give the Irish a hard time on Saturday as the Bearcats give up just 298.7 yards per game this season, ranking 27th in the nation. Cincy’s solid defense should cause trouble for Notre Dame this week, and the Bearcats’ offense has more to offer than Wisconsin’s, especially after a week of goodbyes. SportsLine’s model shows that Cincinnati wins and covers the spread in more than 50 percent of the simulations, while the points total stays below 50.5 in more than 60 percent of the cases.
How to make school football choices for week 5
The model has also put out a call on who will win and cover in every other game on the week 5 school football schedule, calling for a Top 25 favorite to go down hard.You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.
So what college football choices can you make with confidence? And which Top 25 favorite is going down fast? View the latest odds for university football below visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning and cover the spread, all from a tried and true computer model that has brought in nearly $3,300 in profits over the past five seasons, and invent.
Week 5 College Football Opportunities (via Caesars)
Here are the college football lines for some of Week 5’s most notable matchups:
Thursday 30 September
Virginia vs. Miami (FL) (-3.5, 62)
Featured game | Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs. Virginia Cavaliers
friday 1 oct
Houston v Tulsa (-3.5, 57)
Featured game | Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Houston Cougars
Iowa vs Maryland (+3.5, 46)
Featured game | Maryland Terrapins vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
BYU vs Utah State (+8.5, 58.5)
Featured game | Utah State Aggies vs. BYU Cougars
Saturday 2 Oct
Arkansas vs. Georgia (-18.5, 48.5)
Featured game | Georgia Bulldogs vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Michigan vs. Wisconsin (-1, 43.5)
Featured game | Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan Wolverines
Louisville vs Wake Forest (-6.5, 60.5)
Featured game | Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Louisville Cardinals
UL Monroe vs. Coastal Carolina (-34.5)
Cincinnati vs. Notre Dame (+2.5, 51)
Featured game | Notre Dame fights Irish vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
State of Ohio vs. Rutgers (+15.5, 56.5)
Ole Miss vs. Alabama (-14.5, 77.5)
Featured game | Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Ole Miss Rebels
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State (+10.5, 52.5)
Featured game | Kansas State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Oregon vs Stanford (+8.58)
Featured game | Stanford Cardinal vs. Oregon Ducks
florida vs. Kentucky (+8.55)
Featured game | Kentucky Wildcats vs. Florida Gators
Louisiana Tech vs. NC state (-19.5,55)
Featured game | NC State Wolfpack vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Baylor vs. the state of Oklahoma (-4, 49.5)
Featured game | Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Baylor Bears
State of Mississippi vs. Texas A&M (-7, 47.5)
Featured game | Texas A&M Aggies vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Boston College v Clemson (-16, 47.5)
Featured game | Clemson Tigers vs. Boston College Eagles
Western Kentucky vs. Michigan State (-10.5)
Featured game | Michigan State Spartans vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Indiana vs. Penn State (-10.5, 52.5)
Featured game | Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Indiana Hoosiers
Maroon vs LSU (-3.5)
Featured game | LSU Tigers vs. Auburn Tigers
State of Arizona vs. UCLA (-3, 55.5)
Featured game | UCLA Bruins vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
State of Fresno vs. Hawaii (+10, 62.5)
Featured game | Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Fresno State Bulldogs
