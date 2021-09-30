Sports
Field hockey: Salems Abby Boggs is high in goal to clear Audubon
Abby Boggs had never played hockey before attending Salem High School and as it turned out, she didn’t get much time to familiarize herself with the sport.
Boggs was a varsity starter in goal as a freshman, while also playing for the JV team. She admits that the finer points of the game eluded her at first.
I really didn’t know what I was doing, she said with a laugh.
She knows for sure now.
A minor, Boggs turned in what she said was among her better performances during Wednesdays 2-0 victory at Audubon in a non-league game between Group 1 hockey schools.
She earned the shutout the hard way, turning away shot after shot. Boggs made 13 saves, many with Audubon buzzing around the goal.
Audubon also missed a penalty in the third quarter, and while Boggs didn’t make the save on the shot that went wide of her left, she did a good job narrowing the angle.
Anyway, it was a busy day in the target.
I was happy with the way I played and our defense was great, she said.
Coach Donna OLeary was also happy with her keeper.
She has done a really good job, said OLeary, who took her 297th win in this, her 33rd season with Salem. She is a very good goalkeeper.
The defense was led by senior centre-back Kaitlynn Tilton. This season, defense and goalkeeping have been the strength of the Rams, who improved to 5-3-1 after playing 9-3 last year.
As the teams showed both last year and this season, Boggs has made critical improvements. What has helped is that even though she’s only in her third year of playing the sport, Boggs has developed a serious passion for hockey.
I just love it, she said. Were like a family and have such a great team atmosphere.
While the defense has been strong this season, OLeary says the offense, which has enjoyed some big games, is still a work in progress. The Rams got all the attack they needed on a first-quarter goal from sophomore Autumn Foote, her seventh of the season, thanks to a feed from Morgan VanDover. Sophomore Marissa Bower delivered what became an insurance target in the second quarter, her second this year.
And for much of the second half, Boggs and her teammates had to fend off some serious charges from Audubon.
We had so many opportunities and just couldn’t take advantage today, said Audubon assistant coach Lauren Fehr, who led the team as head coach Patrice Kilvington prepared for her sons’ upcoming wedding.
Fehr had nothing but praise for Boggs in goal.
She was fantastic, Fehr said. I give her all the credit. She was diving, she was great and a very good keeper for them.
Boggs enjoys the sport so much that after the season she said she plans to play club hockey.
I want to take things like this to college, Boggs said.
One suggestion: If a future college coach is looking for a resume tape, Wednesday’s win over Audubon should be more than enough.
