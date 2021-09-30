Transform magazine: Transform Awards Asia 2021 shortlist announced – 2021

Connect with us

Transform Awards Asia 2021 shortlist announced

Transform magazine is proud to announce the shortlist for the Transform Awards Asia 2021, the only awards program celebrating the transformative power of rebranding and brand development in Asia.

The awards recognize best practices in business, product and global brand development, with categories focused on strategy, execution, content and evaluation.

Some of the hottest categories this year are Best Packaging Use, Best Creative Strategy, and Best Naming Strategy.

Each submission was examined by a jury from Airbnb, Facebook, WeChat and Google, among others. The judges focused on creativity, innovation, strategic excellence and implementation when determining which organizations showed excellence in rebranding and brand strategy.

Last year’s winners include Volkswagen Group China and MetaDesign China Limited, which took home the Grand Prix award, Tencent Music Entertainment and Superunion, which took home the best overall visual identity, Varuna Group and BOD Consulting, and By The Bay and Sedgwick Richardson.

The awards ceremony will take place virtually on November 23 at 5:00 PM CST. Check out the event right now on the Transform Awards Asia homepage.

The full shortlist can be found below:

CONTENTS

Optimal use of visual properties

Casarte and Siegel + Gale

Chicface and Hauns branding design & strategy ltd.

Empower and Hauns branding design & strategy ltd.

Jing-A and MetaDesign China Limited

Maxis and Shift.

MyRepublic and Superunion

Best solution for brand architecture

Long Rui Technology and Hauns branding design & strategy ltd.

Maxis and Shift.

Best use of copy style or tone of voice

Good Vibes and 1HQ Brand Agency Singapore

MyRepublic and Superunion

Best brand experience

Budweiser and The Orange Blowfish

Lays PepsiCo and PepsiCo Design & Innovation

Lijiang Hefu Hotel Co., Ltd (Indigo Lijiang) and VOCUIS Branding & Design

Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. Husu Company (Indigo Suzhou) and VOCUIS Branding & Design

TYM and MBLM

Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB) and Landor & Fitch

Best use of packaging

APWORKS and ADBRAIN Inc.

DOMO CAKE and LITETE BRAND DESIGN

Jing-A and MetaDesign China Limited

Kraft Heinz China and Design Bridge

Pepsi – PepsiCo (People’s Daily News Media) and PepsiCo Design & Innovation

Sunbites – PepsiCo and PepsiCo Design & Innovation

Wild honey and shift.

Best use of audio branding

Syngenta Group / Syngenta Group China and why birds?

Best Use of Typography

Good Vibes and 1HQ Brand Agency Singapore

Maxis and Shift.

Standard Chartered and Lippincott

The Sailors Home and Mission to Seafarers and Sedgwick Richardson

World Table Tennis (WTT) and Superunion

Xintiandi and JWDK.

Best place or nation brand

Keppel Land and Sedgwick Richardson

Love Andaman and Simplisis

PROCESS

Best relations with external stakeholders during a brand development project

TRULIVA and Ylab

Best internal communication during a brand development project

Julie’s and Superunion

Best implementation of a brand development project

British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai and JWDK.

Citi and Shift.

World Table Tennis (WTT) and Superunion

Best localization from an international brand

DiscoveryPlus and Superunion

Ferrero China and ShinyBay Design

Moschino and Branding Records

Wise and eat creatively

STRATEGY

Best Creative Strategy

British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai and JWDK.

Citi and Shift.

Hotel Gahn and Simplisis

Jinjiang Group and Labbrand

Julies and Superunion

Microengine and Hauns branding design and strategy ltd.

Xintiandi and JWDK.

Best Brand Evolution

alfred24 and Branding Records

British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai and JWDK.

EZ-Link and Superunion

Jing-A and MetaDesign China Limited

Maxis and Shift.

Standard Chartered and Lippincott

Best strategic or creative development of a new brand

blm and Branding Records

Fosun International Limited and SCIENCE & EMPATHY CONSULTING

Josun Hotels & Resorts and Prophet

Messi Jeans and Intheblack brand

OMNO and Shift.

Lightweight and Superunion

Xintiandi and JWDK.

Best development of a new brand within an existing brand portfolio

Agoda Company Pte. Ltd.

Bayer Bellerain and Ylab

DiscoveryPlus and Superunion

Josun Hotels & Resorts and Prophet

Best Naming Strategy

beflo and prophet

Beyond Meat and The Silk Initiative (TSI)

Geometry Heathtech and BRU: D

Graphcore and Labbrand

Love Andaman and Simplisis

OMNO and Shift.

Lightweight and Superunion

TYPE

Best brand development project to reflect the changed mission, values ​​or positioning

Angia Group and Bratus Agency

British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai and JWDK.

Citi and Shift.

Jinjiang Group and Labbrand

Vantage FX and Prophet

Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB) and Landor & Fitch

Best Brand Consolidation

Maxis and Shift.

Best digital property rebrand

Guangdong Shenling Environmental Systems and Sedgwick Richardson

Microengine and Hauns branding design and strategy ltd.

TYM and MBLM

Typhoon Wealth and Sedgwick Richardson

UOB Asset Management and Shift.

SECTOR

Best Visual Identity from a Charity, NGO or Non-Profit

British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai and JWDK.

NUS Giving and Superunion

The Sailors Home and Mission to Seafarers and Sedgwick Richardson

Best visual identity from the energy and utility sector

Shenergy and Siegel+Gale

Best visual identity from the engineering and manufacturing sector

Guangdong Shenling Environmental Systems and Sedgwick Richardson

RAYTOOLS and Hauns branding design and strategy ltd.

Best visual identity in financial services

Citi and Shift.

Lightweight and Superunion

Standard Chartered and Lippincott

Typhoon Wealth and Sedgwick Richardson

Vantage FX and Prophet

Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB) and Landor & Fitch

Best visual identity from the FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) sector

Julie’s and Superunion

Best visual identity from the food and beverage industry

Heineken Asia Pacific and Elmwood Design Singapore PTE Ltd

Jing-A and MetaDesign China Limited

Ring Road Bakery and Shift.

Wild honey and shift.

Best visual identity from the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector

Alibaba – AliHealth and Siegel+Gale

Geometry Healthtech and BRU: D

Lifestyle and change.

Tang Shan Central Hospital and Siegel+Gale

Best visual identity from the lifestyle and wellness sector

Casarte and Siegel + Gale

Chicface and Hauns branding design and strategy ltd.

Good Vibes and 1HQ Brand Agency Singapore

OMNO and Shift.

Best visual identity from the real estate, construction and facility management sector

Angia Group and Bratus Agency

Hang Long Properties and Landor & Fitch

Hopson Commercial and JWDK.

Keppel Land and Sedgwick Richardson

Pacific Care Home and Pinbrand

Trung Thuy and Sedgwick Richardson

Best public sector visual identity

EZ-Link and Superunion

Shanghai Lujiazui Development Group and Landor & Fitch

Best visual identity in the retail sector

China Gold and Glory Brand

FIL Gallery and BY-ENJOY Design

Messi Jeans and Intheblack brand

Best visual identity from the sports, travel, leisure and tourism sectors

Hotel Gahn and Simplisis

Jin Jiang Global Innovation Center and Dragon Rouge Branding (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Josun Hotels & Resorts and Prophet

Maiton Private Island and Simplisis

World Table Tennis (WTT) and Superunion

Best visual identity from the technology, media and telecommunications sector

Long Rui Technology and Hauns branding design & strategy ltd.

Maxis and Shift.

Microengine and Hauns branding design & strategy ltd.

MyRepublic and Superunion

Telkomsel and someone in London

Best visual identity from the transport and logistics sector

Changan and Siegel+Gale

The prestigious Best Overall Visual Identity and Grand Prix awards cannot be entered and the winner will be announced during the Virtual Awards on November 23.

