Transform magazine: Transform Awards Asia 2021 shortlist announced – 2021





Transform magazine is proud to announce the shortlist for the Transform Awards Asia 2021, the only awards program celebrating the transformative power of rebranding and brand development in Asia. The awards recognize best practices in business, product and global brand development, with categories focused on strategy, execution, content and evaluation. Some of the hottest categories this year are Best Packaging Use, Best Creative Strategy, and Best Naming Strategy. Each submission was examined by a jury from Airbnb, Facebook, WeChat and Google, among others. The judges focused on creativity, innovation, strategic excellence and implementation when determining which organizations showed excellence in rebranding and brand strategy. Last year’s winners include Volkswagen Group China and MetaDesign China Limited, which took home the Grand Prix award, Tencent Music Entertainment and Superunion, which took home the best overall visual identity, Varuna Group and BOD Consulting, and By The Bay and Sedgwick Richardson. The awards ceremony will take place virtually on November 23 at 5:00 PM CST. Check out the event right now on the Transform Awards Asia homepage. The full shortlist can be found below: CONTENTS Optimal use of visual properties Casarte and Siegel + Gale Chicface and Hauns branding design & strategy ltd. Empower and Hauns branding design & strategy ltd. Jing-A and MetaDesign China Limited Maxis and Shift. MyRepublic and Superunion Best solution for brand architecture Long Rui Technology and Hauns branding design & strategy ltd. Maxis and Shift. Best use of copy style or tone of voice Good Vibes and 1HQ Brand Agency Singapore MyRepublic and Superunion Best brand experience Budweiser and The Orange Blowfish Lays PepsiCo and PepsiCo Design & Innovation Lijiang Hefu Hotel Co., Ltd (Indigo Lijiang) and VOCUIS Branding & Design Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. Husu Company (Indigo Suzhou) and VOCUIS Branding & Design TYM and MBLM Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB) and Landor & Fitch Best use of packaging APWORKS and ADBRAIN Inc. DOMO CAKE and LITETE BRAND DESIGN Jing-A and MetaDesign China Limited Kraft Heinz China and Design Bridge Pepsi – PepsiCo (People’s Daily News Media) and PepsiCo Design & Innovation Sunbites – PepsiCo and PepsiCo Design & Innovation Wild honey and shift. Best use of audio branding Syngenta Group / Syngenta Group China and why birds? Best Use of Typography Good Vibes and 1HQ Brand Agency Singapore Maxis and Shift. Standard Chartered and Lippincott The Sailors Home and Mission to Seafarers and Sedgwick Richardson World Table Tennis (WTT) and Superunion Xintiandi and JWDK. Best place or nation brand Keppel Land and Sedgwick Richardson Love Andaman and Simplisis PROCESS Best relations with external stakeholders during a brand development project TRULIVA and Ylab Best internal communication during a brand development project Julie’s and Superunion Best implementation of a brand development project British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai and JWDK. Citi and Shift. World Table Tennis (WTT) and Superunion Best localization from an international brand DiscoveryPlus and Superunion Ferrero China and ShinyBay Design Moschino and Branding Records Wise and eat creatively STRATEGY Best Creative Strategy British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai and JWDK. Citi and Shift. Hotel Gahn and Simplisis Jinjiang Group and Labbrand Julies and Superunion Microengine and Hauns branding design and strategy ltd. Xintiandi and JWDK. Best Brand Evolution alfred24 and Branding Records British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai and JWDK. EZ-Link and Superunion Jing-A and MetaDesign China Limited Maxis and Shift. Standard Chartered and Lippincott Best strategic or creative development of a new brand blm and Branding Records Fosun International Limited and SCIENCE & EMPATHY CONSULTING Josun Hotels & Resorts and Prophet Messi Jeans and Intheblack brand OMNO and Shift. Lightweight and Superunion Xintiandi and JWDK. Best development of a new brand within an existing brand portfolio Agoda Company Pte. Ltd. Bayer Bellerain and Ylab DiscoveryPlus and Superunion Josun Hotels & Resorts and Prophet Best Naming Strategy beflo and prophet Beyond Meat and The Silk Initiative (TSI) Geometry Heathtech and BRU: D Graphcore and Labbrand Love Andaman and Simplisis OMNO and Shift. Lightweight and Superunion TYPE Best brand development project to reflect the changed mission, values ​​or positioning Angia Group and Bratus Agency British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai and JWDK. Citi and Shift. Jinjiang Group and Labbrand Vantage FX and Prophet Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB) and Landor & Fitch Best Brand Consolidation Maxis and Shift. Best digital property rebrand Guangdong Shenling Environmental Systems and Sedgwick Richardson Microengine and Hauns branding design and strategy ltd. TYM and MBLM Typhoon Wealth and Sedgwick Richardson UOB Asset Management and Shift. SECTOR Best Visual Identity from a Charity, NGO or Non-Profit British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai and JWDK. NUS Giving and Superunion The Sailors Home and Mission to Seafarers and Sedgwick Richardson Best visual identity from the energy and utility sector Shenergy and Siegel+Gale Best visual identity from the engineering and manufacturing sector Guangdong Shenling Environmental Systems and Sedgwick Richardson RAYTOOLS and Hauns branding design and strategy ltd. Best visual identity in financial services Citi and Shift. Lightweight and Superunion Standard Chartered and Lippincott Typhoon Wealth and Sedgwick Richardson Vantage FX and Prophet Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB) and Landor & Fitch Best visual identity from the FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) sector Julie’s and Superunion Best visual identity from the food and beverage industry Heineken Asia Pacific and Elmwood Design Singapore PTE Ltd Jing-A and MetaDesign China Limited Ring Road Bakery and Shift. Wild honey and shift. Best visual identity from the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector Alibaba – AliHealth and Siegel+Gale Geometry Healthtech and BRU: D Lifestyle and change. Tang Shan Central Hospital and Siegel+Gale Best visual identity from the lifestyle and wellness sector Casarte and Siegel + Gale Chicface and Hauns branding design and strategy ltd. Good Vibes and 1HQ Brand Agency Singapore OMNO and Shift. Best visual identity from the real estate, construction and facility management sector Angia Group and Bratus Agency Hang Long Properties and Landor & Fitch Hopson Commercial and JWDK. Keppel Land and Sedgwick Richardson Pacific Care Home and Pinbrand Trung Thuy and Sedgwick Richardson Best public sector visual identity EZ-Link and Superunion Shanghai Lujiazui Development Group and Landor & Fitch Best visual identity in the retail sector China Gold and Glory Brand FIL Gallery and BY-ENJOY Design Messi Jeans and Intheblack brand Best visual identity from the sports, travel, leisure and tourism sectors Hotel Gahn and Simplisis Jin Jiang Global Innovation Center and Dragon Rouge Branding (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Josun Hotels & Resorts and Prophet Maiton Private Island and Simplisis World Table Tennis (WTT) and Superunion Best visual identity from the technology, media and telecommunications sector Long Rui Technology and Hauns branding design & strategy ltd. Maxis and Shift. Microengine and Hauns branding design & strategy ltd. MyRepublic and Superunion Telkomsel and someone in London Best visual identity from the transport and logistics sector Changan and Siegel+Gale The prestigious Best Overall Visual Identity and Grand Prix awards cannot be entered and the winner will be announced during the Virtual Awards on November 23.

