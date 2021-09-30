Sports
Transform magazine: Transform Awards Asia 2021 shortlist announced – 2021
Transform magazine is proud to announce the shortlist for the Transform Awards Asia 2021, the only awards program celebrating the transformative power of rebranding and brand development in Asia.
The awards recognize best practices in business, product and global brand development, with categories focused on strategy, execution, content and evaluation.
Some of the hottest categories this year are Best Packaging Use, Best Creative Strategy, and Best Naming Strategy.
Each submission was examined by a jury from Airbnb, Facebook, WeChat and Google, among others. The judges focused on creativity, innovation, strategic excellence and implementation when determining which organizations showed excellence in rebranding and brand strategy.
Last year’s winners include Volkswagen Group China and MetaDesign China Limited, which took home the Grand Prix award, Tencent Music Entertainment and Superunion, which took home the best overall visual identity, Varuna Group and BOD Consulting, and By The Bay and Sedgwick Richardson.
The awards ceremony will take place virtually on November 23 at 5:00 PM CST. Check out the event right now on the Transform Awards Asia homepage.
The full shortlist can be found below:
CONTENTS
Optimal use of visual properties
Casarte and Siegel + Gale
Chicface and Hauns branding design & strategy ltd.
Empower and Hauns branding design & strategy ltd.
Jing-A and MetaDesign China Limited
Maxis and Shift.
MyRepublic and Superunion
Best solution for brand architecture
Long Rui Technology and Hauns branding design & strategy ltd.
Maxis and Shift.
Best use of copy style or tone of voice
Good Vibes and 1HQ Brand Agency Singapore
MyRepublic and Superunion
Best brand experience
Budweiser and The Orange Blowfish
Lays PepsiCo and PepsiCo Design & Innovation
Lijiang Hefu Hotel Co., Ltd (Indigo Lijiang) and VOCUIS Branding & Design
Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. Husu Company (Indigo Suzhou) and VOCUIS Branding & Design
TYM and MBLM
Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB) and Landor & Fitch
Best use of packaging
APWORKS and ADBRAIN Inc.
DOMO CAKE and LITETE BRAND DESIGN
Jing-A and MetaDesign China Limited
Kraft Heinz China and Design Bridge
Pepsi – PepsiCo (People’s Daily News Media) and PepsiCo Design & Innovation
Sunbites – PepsiCo and PepsiCo Design & Innovation
Wild honey and shift.
Best use of audio branding
Syngenta Group / Syngenta Group China and why birds?
Best Use of Typography
Good Vibes and 1HQ Brand Agency Singapore
Maxis and Shift.
Standard Chartered and Lippincott
The Sailors Home and Mission to Seafarers and Sedgwick Richardson
World Table Tennis (WTT) and Superunion
Xintiandi and JWDK.
Best place or nation brand
Keppel Land and Sedgwick Richardson
Love Andaman and Simplisis
PROCESS
Best relations with external stakeholders during a brand development project
TRULIVA and Ylab
Best internal communication during a brand development project
Julie’s and Superunion
Best implementation of a brand development project
British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai and JWDK.
Citi and Shift.
World Table Tennis (WTT) and Superunion
Best localization from an international brand
DiscoveryPlus and Superunion
Ferrero China and ShinyBay Design
Moschino and Branding Records
Wise and eat creatively
STRATEGY
Best Creative Strategy
British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai and JWDK.
Citi and Shift.
Hotel Gahn and Simplisis
Jinjiang Group and Labbrand
Julies and Superunion
Microengine and Hauns branding design and strategy ltd.
Xintiandi and JWDK.
Best Brand Evolution
alfred24 and Branding Records
British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai and JWDK.
EZ-Link and Superunion
Jing-A and MetaDesign China Limited
Maxis and Shift.
Standard Chartered and Lippincott
Best strategic or creative development of a new brand
blm and Branding Records
Fosun International Limited and SCIENCE & EMPATHY CONSULTING
Josun Hotels & Resorts and Prophet
Messi Jeans and Intheblack brand
OMNO and Shift.
Lightweight and Superunion
Xintiandi and JWDK.
Best development of a new brand within an existing brand portfolio
Agoda Company Pte. Ltd.
Bayer Bellerain and Ylab
DiscoveryPlus and Superunion
Josun Hotels & Resorts and Prophet
Best Naming Strategy
beflo and prophet
Beyond Meat and The Silk Initiative (TSI)
Geometry Heathtech and BRU: D
Graphcore and Labbrand
Love Andaman and Simplisis
OMNO and Shift.
Lightweight and Superunion
TYPE
Best brand development project to reflect the changed mission, values or positioning
Angia Group and Bratus Agency
British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai and JWDK.
Citi and Shift.
Jinjiang Group and Labbrand
Vantage FX and Prophet
Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB) and Landor & Fitch
Best Brand Consolidation
Maxis and Shift.
Best digital property rebrand
Guangdong Shenling Environmental Systems and Sedgwick Richardson
Microengine and Hauns branding design and strategy ltd.
TYM and MBLM
Typhoon Wealth and Sedgwick Richardson
UOB Asset Management and Shift.
SECTOR
Best Visual Identity from a Charity, NGO or Non-Profit
British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai and JWDK.
NUS Giving and Superunion
The Sailors Home and Mission to Seafarers and Sedgwick Richardson
Best visual identity from the energy and utility sector
Shenergy and Siegel+Gale
Best visual identity from the engineering and manufacturing sector
Guangdong Shenling Environmental Systems and Sedgwick Richardson
RAYTOOLS and Hauns branding design and strategy ltd.
Best visual identity in financial services
Citi and Shift.
Lightweight and Superunion
Standard Chartered and Lippincott
Typhoon Wealth and Sedgwick Richardson
Vantage FX and Prophet
Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB) and Landor & Fitch
Best visual identity from the FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) sector
Julie’s and Superunion
Best visual identity from the food and beverage industry
Heineken Asia Pacific and Elmwood Design Singapore PTE Ltd
Jing-A and MetaDesign China Limited
Ring Road Bakery and Shift.
Wild honey and shift.
Best visual identity from the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector
Alibaba – AliHealth and Siegel+Gale
Geometry Healthtech and BRU: D
Lifestyle and change.
Tang Shan Central Hospital and Siegel+Gale
Best visual identity from the lifestyle and wellness sector
Casarte and Siegel + Gale
Chicface and Hauns branding design and strategy ltd.
Good Vibes and 1HQ Brand Agency Singapore
OMNO and Shift.
Best visual identity from the real estate, construction and facility management sector
Angia Group and Bratus Agency
Hang Long Properties and Landor & Fitch
Hopson Commercial and JWDK.
Keppel Land and Sedgwick Richardson
Pacific Care Home and Pinbrand
Trung Thuy and Sedgwick Richardson
Best public sector visual identity
EZ-Link and Superunion
Shanghai Lujiazui Development Group and Landor & Fitch
Best visual identity in the retail sector
China Gold and Glory Brand
FIL Gallery and BY-ENJOY Design
Messi Jeans and Intheblack brand
Best visual identity from the sports, travel, leisure and tourism sectors
Hotel Gahn and Simplisis
Jin Jiang Global Innovation Center and Dragon Rouge Branding (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
Josun Hotels & Resorts and Prophet
Maiton Private Island and Simplisis
World Table Tennis (WTT) and Superunion
Best visual identity from the technology, media and telecommunications sector
Long Rui Technology and Hauns branding design & strategy ltd.
Maxis and Shift.
Microengine and Hauns branding design & strategy ltd.
MyRepublic and Superunion
Telkomsel and someone in London
Best visual identity from the transport and logistics sector
Changan and Siegel+Gale
The prestigious Best Overall Visual Identity and Grand Prix awards cannot be entered and the winner will be announced during the Virtual Awards on November 23.
