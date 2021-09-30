No. 7 Gophers to Play in Wisconsin and Northwestern

Volleyball | 29-9-2021 17:05:00

MINNEAPOLIS —The Gophers (7-3, 2-0 Big Ten) came through an extremely challenging non-conference slate with five wins and three losses. Minnesota played five top-15 ranked opponents and came out 2-3, most notably winning the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge with wins over Stanford and Oregon. The Gophers recently defeated Michigan (3-2) and Maryland (3-0) to open Big Ten game 2-0. They have won six consecutive matches. This weekend they will put that winning streak to the test at #5 Wisconsin (9-1, 1-1 Big Ten) and Northwestern (5-8, 0-2 Big Ten).

BROADCASTING INFORMATION

friday 1 oct

No. 7Minnesota at No. 5 Wisconsin | 8 p.m. CT| BTN

YOUR Fieldhouse

Madison, Wis.

BTN channels: Connor Onion (play-by-play) and Salima Rockwell (analyst)

BROADCASTING INFORMATION

Saturday 2 Oct

No. 7Minnesota in Northwestern| 7 p.m. CT| B1G+

Welsh Ryan Arena

Evanston, ill.

GOPHERS HISTORY AGAINST WISCONSIN AND NORTHWEST

All-time, Minnesota is 52-33 against Wisconsin. Under coach McCutcheon, the Gophers are 11-6 against the Badgers. Minnesota had won eight in a row against UW from 2015-18, but the Badgers have won three in a row in the series.

UW won the only meeting last year, 3-1, in Maturi Pavilion, 14-25, 25-22, 15-25, 23-25. Minnesota, however, played shorthanded and missed starters CC McGraw , Melanie Shaffmaster and Katie Myers until injury. Taylor Landfair led Minnesota with 15 kills, while Samedy had seven kills and Miyabe four.

Samedy all time vs. UW: 4-3 record, 69 kills, five assists, 77 digs, 18 blocks.

The ‘U’ is 61-19 all-time vs. Northwestern, including a 14-1 record under Hugh McCutcheon . The only defeat came in 2014 (three sets). Of the last 15 meetings, nine have been decided in three sets.

GOPHERS IN BIG TEN GAME

below Hugh McCutcheon , Minnesota is 134-37 (.784) in Big Ten competition. In its nine seasons leading up to 2021, the Gophers had eight seasons above .500 in conference play. In all eight of those seasons, the ‘U’ went 15-5 or better in conference play, with the best being 19-1 in 2018.

The Gophers have won Big Ten titles in 2016 and 2018 and have finished first, second or third in eight of the last nine seasons.

SCOUTING WISCONSIN

The No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers (9-1, 1-1 Big Ten) have played back-to-back Final Fours in addition to winning the last two Big Ten titles of the regular season. Led by Kelly Sheffield, UW has a school record of 25 games at stake against the Gophers on Friday night. They haven’t lost at home to Washington since September 2019.

Despite hitting a season low of .196 in Maryland Friday, Wisconsin leads the nation with a 0.331 team success rate. Fifth-year senior Dana Rettke leads the nation in hitting % (.554) and is a four-time All-American.

Senior setter Sydney Hilley leads the nation with 12.06 assists per set. She has more than 5,000 career assistants.

SCOUTING NORTHWEST

Northwestern (5-8, 0-2 Big Ten) is led by sixth-year head coach Shane Davis. He aims to lead the Wildcats into their first .500 season in the Big Ten since 2014.

NOW is led by Temi Thomas-Ailara, who is ninth in the Big Ten in kills per set (3.54). She is also eighth in points per set with 4.21.

The Wildcats have recorded non-conference wins against Missouri, Loyola Chicago, UIC, Wyoming and the state of Colorado. They fell to Nebraska in four sets and Illinois in five sets last weekend.

SAMEDY AND VIENNA COMBINE AS LETHAL DUO

Minnesota opposite Stephanie Samedy and outside Jenna Wenaas have combined for 301 of Minnesota’s 506 homicides (.594). They’ve hit double-digit deaths a total of 18 times this season, while Samedy has hit 20 deaths in six out of nine games. Statistically, they are the best offensive duo in the Big Ten Conference (chart below).

TOP BIG TEN ATTACKS DUOS (IN % OF TEAM’S KILLS)

1. Samedy / Wenaas (MINN) – 301/506 (.594)

2. Courtney Buzzerio/Hannah Clayton (Iowa) – 311/582 (.534)

3. Paige Jones/Jess Mruzik (MICH) – 290/546 (.531)

4. Caitlyn Newton/Grace Cleveland (PUR) – 247/483 (.511)

5. Sam Csire / Paula Neciporuka (UMD) – 305/597 (.510)

6. Temi Thomas-Ailara / Hanna Lesiak (NW) – 336/686 (.489)

7. Mady Saris/Breana Edwards (IND) – 315/656 (.480)

TIME TO LIKE IT OUT

The Gophers are ranked first in the Big Ten and ranked 32nd nationally in digs per set (16.66). CC McGraw leads the team (4.82) while Samedy (3.71) and Melanie Shaffmaster (2.70) are about four and three per set, respectively.

CC McGraw ranks fifth in conference (39th nationally) in digs (183) and second in digs per set (4.82).

BLOCK PARTY IN MINNESOTA

The Gophers rank No. 3 in the Big Ten and No. 12 nationally in blocks with 106.5 as a team and 2.80 per set.

Ellie Husemann ranks 5th in the conference with 1.44 blocks per set while Katie Myers is right behind her at 1.17. Samedy is in third place with 0.83, while Wenaas leads all outsiders in blocks with 0.81 per set.

LANDFAIR COMES BACK WITH A STRENGTH

The #1 recruit in 2020 (Volleyball Mag), Landfair made the All-Big Ten First Team, AVCA All-America hon. and was named AVCA North Region Freshman of the Year in 2020-21.

After starting the first three games this season, Landfair was limited to four games after suffering an injury late in the game in Texas. She came back strong last weekend, scoring eight kills each in games against Michigan and Maryland.

She played in all three sets against Maryland, marking the first time she has played in every set in a match since September 1. Landfair had all eight of her kills in the fourth and fifth set vs. Michigan Friday.

WHAT’S NEXT

Minnesota heads to Michigan and the state of Michigan on Friday, October 8 and Saturday, October 9 for some road testing.

