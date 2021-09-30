Sports
Premier Cricket: Claremont-Nedlands chasing more silverware to keep one-day streak alive
Claremont-Nedlands is aiming for more success as they look to continue their one-day glory and return to their status as top dogs in the two-day format.
The Premier Cricket season gets underway this weekend, with the campaign opening with an eight-game run of one-day first-class clashes.
The reigning one-day champions will face local rivals University Cricket Club on opening day, but the Tigers are hoping to recover from a disappointing end to the season.
They were defeated by Wanneroo in the two-day final last year to prevent them from winning the double as well as what would have been their fourth consecutive premiership.
With a seventh straight one-day title up for grabs, coach Ian Stanger said his side was chasing more premierships across all ranks and while also investing in the next generation of their first division teams, he was grateful the season was even moving forward given the current pandemic. .
With premier and community cricket delayed by a lockdown in many states, we are fortunate to be in time for the first round of the Perth competition, Stanger said.
As the club celebrates its 125th anniversary, there are great opportunities for our players, members and supporters to come together and make it an unforgettable year.
Last season the University Cricket Club celebrated the end of an era and this time will deliver a younger batch of new blood.
Cricket head coach and director Will Stibbs said he was excited about the additions of Connor Smith, Matt OKeeffe, Tom Gosling, James Browning and Tom Murray and hoped to use this season to boost the talent of their young guns.
2021-22 ushers in a new era for the university with a new first-team captain in WA player Charlie Stobo and a new high-performance coach in Viv Paver to work alongside me, he said.
At the end of last season, the club realized that we were entering a regeneration phase for our top team, and the club has worked very hard during the off-season to recruit some of the best young cricketing talent in the state.
We are excited to see these talented players come together as a team and look forward to helping them increase their skills in the game as the season progresses.
Things are changing at the Subiaco-Floreat Cricket Club and coach Wayne Clark said he was looking forward to Geremy Fatouros’ first season as captain.
Chris Hansberry, captain of the past seven years, has relinquished his role. Hell still plays out, but he felt it was time to move on, Clark said.
Finals is a target for all our ranks, with probably the main focus on our performance in the Club Championship.
Scarborough Cricket Club have a new coach in the form of former South African test cricketer HD Ackerman, and the former Leicestershire captain said he was excited to get to work.
Although they have lost the likes of Sam Moylan, Ryan Knight, Brett Jarvis-Spinks and Jake Westphal-Groves to retirement, Ackerman said they still had a lot of experience at their disposal.
Being new to the Gulls this year, I hope to provide opportunities for players to improve their game across all formats, he said.
We have a very young squad, but the hard work we have put into pre-season this year will give us the best chance of being competitive this season.
I am really looking forward to seeing some of our talent shine under the guidance of experienced players such as AJ Tye, Jacob Johnston and our captain Nick Maiolo.
