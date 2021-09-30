AK Valley Footballers to Watch for 2021 Week 5





Nick Curci of Apollo-Ridge is a member of the 2021 football team. Tyler Foley of Leechburg is a member of the 2021 football team. Highlands' Landon Signorellas is a member of the 2021 football team. Plum's Kaden Thomas is a member of the 2021 football team.



Nick Curcia Apollo-Ridge, Jr., RB/LB Curci returned to the lineup against Burrell and was an impact player in both the running and passing games. He carried the ball 11 times for 150 yards and three touchdowns and added four catches for 126 yards and two scores. Defensively, Curci recorded a team-best eight tackles. Tyler Foley Leechburg, Jr., WR/CB Foley has emerged as a reliable receiving threat to quarterback Thomas Burke III among a talented group of pass catchers in the Blue Devils offense. Against Springdale last Friday, Foley caught four passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. Foley hopes to have another big game on Friday when Leechburg visits Jeannette in an Eastern Conference game. Landan Signorella Highlands, Jr., WR/DB At 6-foot-3, the Golden Rams pass catcher is a strong target for quarterback Chandler Thimons. Signorella leads Highlands in both receiving yards (308) and touchdowns (five) through five weeks of play. He is second in receptions (14) and has an average of 22 yards per catch. He also has 15 stops on defense and has recorded an interception. Kaden Thomas Plum, Jr., OL/DL Thomas once again made his presence felt on the defensive line when Plum knocked out Mars for his first win of the season last Friday. He recorded seven tackles, two for a loss, and intercepted a pass in the 29-0 win. His total of 44 stops in five games leads the Mustangs. He had 15 tackles against Fox Chapel in Week 2 and 14 more against Indiana in Week 3. Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael via email at [email protected] or via Twitter . Keywords: Apollo Ridge, Highlands, Leechburg, Plum

