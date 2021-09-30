Oak Hills girls tennis tops Sultana as Hobbs sweeps in singles





Autumn Hobbs won the singles along with two doubles teams when the Oak Hills girls’ tennis beat Sultana 14-4 on Tuesday afternoon. Hobbs swept with scores of 6-2, 6-0, 6-0 to lead the Bulldogs singles. In the doubles, Jerzie Wilson and Nicole Burgess swept 6-3, 6-1, 6-0. Sara Magaziotis-Ginori and Daisy Chau swept 6-0, 6-0, 6-1. The Bulldogs return to action in Burroughs on Thursday afternoon. Sultana Singles Avlez 2-6, 3-6, 6-2; Zamora 0-6, 2-6, 0-6; Redmon 6-2, 0-6, 6-3. Sultana Doubles Lice Range 3-6, 1-6, 2-6; Torres Baker 0-6, 6-2, 1-6; Wood Otanez 2-6, 0-6, 0-6. Oak Hills Singles Hobbs 6-2, 6-0, 6-0; N. Chau 6-0, 6-3; Williams 3-6; Z. Wilson 2-6; Montalvo 6-2, 4-6. Oak Hills Doubles J. Wilson-Burgess 6-3, 6-1, 6-0; (Magaziotis-Ginori)-D. Chau 6-0, 6-0, 6-1; O’Brien Gonzalez 2-6, 6-2. Prep Girls Tennis AAE 16, Victor Valley 2 The Knights didn’t drop a set in singles against the Jackrabbits and improved to 3-3 in Desert Sky League action Tuesday afternoon. AAE also got a doubles sweep of Apple Cheung and Brianna Tran (6-4, 6-2, 6-1). The Knights (4-3) will return to action at Silverado on Thursday-afternoon. AAE Singles Langley 6-1, 6-0, 6-1; Bollman 6-0, 6-1, 6-1; Ruelas 7-6 (5); Ramirez: 6-1, 6-1. AAE Doubles Cheung-Tran 6-4, 6-2, 6-1; Martinez-Irwin 6-2, 6-1, 1-6; Ebright-Weber 6-1, 6-7 (0); Heller Rittman 7-5. Granite Hills 14, Silverado 4 The Cougars did not drop a set in doubles and topped Silverado on Tuesday. Granite Hills (8-3, 6-1 Desert Sky League) out on Thursday afternoon against Adelanto. Granite Hills Singles Lewis 2-6, 6-0, 6-2; Halstead 6-1, 2-6, 6-0; Matias Rodriguez: 6-2, 4-6, 0-6 Granite Hills Doubles V. Villegas-Grantham 6-2, 6-1, 6-1; Soltero-Romero 6-1, 6-1, 6-2; N. Villegas-Gonzalez 6-1, 7-5, 6-4. Apple Valley 14, Serrano 4 The Sun Devils topped the Diamondbacks in Mojave River League action on Tuesday. Serrano will play again on Thursday against Sultana. Serrano Singles Name 4-6, 0-6, 2-6; Hammer 0-6, 1-6, 6-1; Pearce 0-6, 0-6, 4-6. Serrano Doubles Thogmartin Cordero 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; Liabeuf-Jager 1-6, 3-6, 6-4; Mosley-Madayag 0-6, 1-6, 6-7 (4). Burroughs 17, Hesperia 1 At Hesperia, Jasmine Sheets scored the Scorpions’ lone run in a loss to the Burros. Sheets topped Burroughs No. 3 player 6-3 and lost her other two sets with scores of 2-6.

