Area roundup: Winthrop overpowers Lisbon in hockey

WINTHROP Maddie Perkins scored twice and provided two assists in Winthrop’s 6-0 victory over Lisbon in a field hockey game on Wednesday.

Madeline Wagner had a goal and two assists for the Ramblers (9-0) while Bella Littler contributed a goal and assist. Lauryn Wood and Julia Letourneau each scored a goal. Brook Belz had an assist.

Maria Levesque made 23 saves for Lisbon (2-3-2).

FRYEBURG 2, POLAND 1: Eliza Thorne stopped two goals at home to lead the Raiders (6-3) past the Knights (2-8) in Fryeburg.

Camden Jones scored the first goal and Agueda Ruiz Perez assisted in the second. Fryeburg goalkeeper Eden Voter made four saves.

Poland’s Breah Beaucage scored an unassisted goal and Emma Moreau collected 25 saves.

NS. DOMINIC 5, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Emily Andrews scored twice for the Saints (7-0) in a win over the Hawks (2-5-1) in Hiram.

Bella Perryman contributed a goal and an assist, Bella Pelletier and Lorelei Bonney also scored and Julianne Cook had two assists. St. Dom’s goalkeeper Pilar Hewey had five saves.

Isabelle Edwards made 10 saves for Sacopee Valley.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 5, TELSTAR 0: Autumn Freeman scored a hat-trick and an assist for the Falcons (7-1-1) in a victory over the Rebels (0-8) in Rumford.

Kay Sinclair had a goal and assist, while Taylor Duguay had a goal. Ella Young and Alyvia Knox each had an assist. Brooke Brown didn’t have to make a save in the win.

EB Hoff made eight saves in the loss.

GIRLS FOOTBALL

HAL-DALE 10, TELSTAR 0: Maria Benoit had a hat-trick and two assists to lead Hall-Dale past Telstar in Farmingdale.

Rita Benoit, Lily Platt, Kaylyn Johnson, Samantha Thornton, Addie Tinkham, Abby Cowing and Zoe Soule each scored a goal for the Bulldogs (6-0-0). Aubrey Gilbert put a shot into the net.

Macie Halley made 12 saves for Telstar (2-5-0).

MADISON 2, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1: Reagan Cowan scored with 33 seconds left in the game to lead the Bulldogs (4-3) to victory over the Falcons (3-7) in Madison. Ella Haynie also scored for Madison in the second half and Hope Hade made seven saves. Emma Cluckey scored in the first half for Mountain Valley and Justice Gendron made 21 saves. BUCKFIELD 3, FIRE MOUNTAIN 0: Brittany Carrier scored twice for the Bucks (5-3) in a win over the Phoenix (2-6) in Jay. Kai Trenoweth had a goal and an assist. Olivia Buswell and Kayden Haylock each had an assist. Emma Towers made 30 saves for Spruce Mountain. HAMPDEN ACADEMY 6, LEWISTON 2: Maya Brown scored five goals in the Broncos (1-3-1) win over the Blue Devils (0-6) in Lewiston. Lauren Voteur had a goal and an assist, while Olivia Airey had an assist. Isabella McLaughlin and she made eight saves. Leah Dube and Avaya Desjardins scored for Lewiston. Sadie Morgan stopped 15 shots for Lewiston. BOYS FOOTBALL

EDWARD LITTLE 1, BREWER 1, TIE: Both the Red Eddies (5-3-1) and the Witches (3-3-2) each scored in the second half in Brewer. Ben Cole scored for EL and Simon Hall recorded the assist. Ben Lord scored for Witches. Eli St. Laurent made 11 saves for EL and Grady Vanidestine stopped nine shots. MONTH 5, DIRIGO 1: Hayden Fletcher scored four times for the Mustangs (6-1-1) in a win over the Cougars (1-6) at Dixfield. Ryan Michaud had the other goal, while Hunter Frost made four saves for Monmouth. Mason Ducharme scored for Dirgio and Ethan Woods had the assist. Travis Wight and Loegan Hodgkins made 13 saves together. VOLLEY-BALL

BRUNSWICK/MT. ARARAT 3, LEWISTON 0: Brunswick/Mt Ararat won in straight sets 25-16, 25-17 and 25-10 against Blue Devils in Lewiston. Isa Tillier-Muoz went 5-for-5 in serve and had two assists for Lewiston. Lewiston’s Kaitlyn Shannon was 4-for-4 with three digs and one kill. Theresa Shaw: had one ace for the Blue Devils and was 9-for-7 on offense. In the junior varsity competition, Brunswick/Mt. Ararat won 25-23, 25-20.

