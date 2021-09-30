Seniors bring home the gold at Delco Senior Games – Delco Times





UPPER FEATURE After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 2021 Delaware County Senior Games returned to several locations across the county this week, much to the delight of many seniors from the area. The Delaware County Senior Games offer older athletes a chance to showcase their athletic skills, stay in shape, and have fun. This year’s theme is Rebounding Strong! and residents 50 and older of any skill level can participate.

Wednesday’s games include a Corn Hole competition at Rose Tree Park in Upper Providence.

Corn Hole, newly introduced this year, seemed to be a popular draw. The object of the game is to throw small bags filled with dried corn at a target consisting of a sloping wooden platform with a hole on one side. The game was played by teams of two and divided into men’s, women’s and co-ed divisions. In 2019, a trial, no-judgment Corn Hole tournament was held at Veterans Memorial Park in Broomall to coincide with the licensed Horseshoes competition. This year it was upgraded to an official game on the reel.

The 2021 Corn Hole winners are:

Women’s Division: Uneeda McIntosh/Eastlyn McIntosh Gold; Ruth Sperone/Linda Zapppacosta Silver; Nadine Atkinson/Carol Mueller Bronze

Men’s Division: Michael Iovannoni/Craig Snyderman Gold; Tom Diostilio/Bill OBrien Silver; and David Conboy/Joseph Hart Bronze.

Mixed Doubles: Jeannette Szakal/Steven Szakal Gold; Regina Weinhardt/James Weinhardt Silver; Marcia Dechan/Tom Dechan Bronze; Shirley Carroll/Tom McKelvey Bronze

According to COSA, this year’s Delaware County Senior Games was a shortened version, held without swimming, softball, basketball and a few other sports that were traditionally included.

In years past, I’ve mostly been running, jumping, softball, and swimming, but those weren’t available this year, so I tried Corn Hole, explains Broomall’s Yuping Huang. I’ve never played Corn Hole so I had to learn more, but I like it. I also won the gold medal in table tennis this week.

Jack Kerins of Collingdale, Craig Snyderman of Glen Mills and Johnny Walker of Springfield were on the sidelines waiting to be called up to play.

This is our first year playing, but come back next year and be competitive, Kerins joked.

We learned this game quickly – it’s not rocket science, Walker added with a chuckle.

Snyderman, who previously played Corn Hole at parties, said it was his first time playing competitively.

This year we may be amateurs, but next year – beware, he joked, less than an hour before he took home the gold.

Physical activity, even moderate, can help seniors by improving mental ability, preventing illness, improving healing, increasing balance and increasing life expectancy. According to COSA, the games encourage older residents to stay socially and physically active throughout the year and reach their personal bests. The games also foster friendships between the athletes.

The 2021 Senior Games kicked off Monday with Pickleball Mixed Doubles at BYCs ODonoghue Fieldhouse in Concordville and Bocce and Field Events at Rose Tree Park. On Tuesday, games continued with nine holes of golf at Clayton Golf Course in Garnet Valley and table tennis at Upper Darby Watkins Senior Center, followed by 18 holes of golf at Paxon Hollow Golf Club in Broomall and Corn Hole in Rose Tree Park on Wednesday.

Upcoming games on Thursday include miniature golf at 9:00 AM at Putt-Putt in Clifton Heights and Singles Bowling at 1:00 PM in Sproul Lanes, Springfield. The 2021 Senior Games will conclude on Friday, October 1, with Wii Bowling at Redwood Community Center, Upland Park and Horseshoes Singles at Governor Printz Park, Essington, both starting at 9am.

The Delaware County Senior Games are sponsored by Delaware County Council, the

Department of Parks and Recreation, and the Delaware County Office of Services for the Aging (COSA). Co-Chairs for the 2021 Senior Games are Marc Manfre, Director of Parks and Recreation and Barbara Nicolardi, Director of COSA.

Gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded in each age group and all participating seniors and volunteers will receive a free Senior Games t-shirt. A Winners Circle picnic celebration will be held on Thursday, October 7 at the Redwood Community Center in Upland Park.

For more information about the Delaware County Senior Games, visit https://www.delcosa.org.

