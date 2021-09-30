



Kristinsdottir Breaks Program Record on Road to Win Missouri’s Johnie Imes Invitational

Kristinsdottir birdied the last hole to finish with a 6-under round of 66 and one shot ahead of Oral Roberts’ Sarah Bell for the individual title.

End result COLUMBIA, Mo. Ragnhildur Kristinsdottir broke the program record for a total of 54 holes en route to winning the Johnie Imes Invitational hosted by Missouri on Wednesday. The senior's 54-hole total of 204 (-12) was five shots better than the previous figure of 209 shared by Elsa Moberly (2017-18) and Kristinsdottir (2020-21). Bell fired a final round 7-under 65 for a total of 205 (-11). "Days like these make all the hard work worth so much more," Kristinsdottir said. "To experience it with the team, Coach Moore and Coach Sallee, I wouldn't trade it for anything." Kristinsdottir started playing on Monday with a round of 66 under 4-unders. On Tuesday, she reached first place with a 2-under round of 70. Her final round 66 was the second lowest in the history of the program, missing the record by one shot. "Today's round of Ragga was one of the best individual performances I've experienced as a coach," said EKU head coach. Mandy Moore said. "It's very exciting to see her hard work continue to pay off and she very much deserves her success." Kristinsdottir set a record-breaking final lap for the team. Eastern Kentucky's 283 on Wednesday tied the schedule record set at the Redbird Invitational earlier this season. Elisa Orduna Shackleton and Maddie Hensley joined Kristinsdottir with the last rounds of par or better. The strong finish took the Colonels from 11th to eighth with a total of 893 laps in three laps. EKU finished just one shot behind seventh-placed Northern Illinois (892) and two shots behind two teams tied for fifth Wichita State (891) and Illinois State (891). Missouri (865) captured the team title with two shots over Oral Roberts (867). Mercer (869) was third and Arkansas State (889) fourth. "We are very pleased to finish the tournament today with a great overall team performance," said Moore. "We will use the momentum from this round in the future and continue to work to get better." The 54-hole three-day event took place at The Club in Old Hawthorne, a 6,119-metre par 72 course. Orduna Shackleton tied a par 72 in the final round and finished 39th with a total of 228. Rylea Marcum (228) also tied for 39th. Hensley's 1-under 71 tied her career low. She placed 66th with a total of 237. Mattie Jo Neeley (244) tied for 72nd. The Colonels will play at the Lady Redwolves Classic October 11-12 at the Sage Meadow Golf Club in Jonesboro, Arkansas. 8. Eastern Kentucky 307-303-283 893 1. Ragnhildur Kristinsdottir 68-70-66 204

T39. Elisa Orduna Shackleton 79-77-72 228

T39. Rylea Marcum 78-76-74 228

66. Maddie Hensley 86-80-71 237

T72. Mattie Jo Neeley 82-81-81 244

