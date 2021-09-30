Anniversary Talk – October 26 @ 1900





The program of museum talks, held via ZOOM, for 2021/22 has been confirmed, including the next in the popular series of anniversary talks, celebrating Glamorgan Cricket’s 100th anniversary as a premier county. “Glamorgan CCC – the 1970s and 1980s” will be held on Tuesday, October 26 from 1900. The talk will involve a group of former Club players, including Alan Jones, Mike Llewellyn, Alan Wilkins, Hugh Morris and Matthew Maynard, with the evening looking back at the two decades of Welsh County life following its successful seasons of the Club during the lecture. 60’s. While there was less success in these two decades, Glamorgan did reach their first-ever cup final at Lord’s in 1977 – a match many remembered for having six beaten by Mike Llewellyn. The 1980s also saw a new generation of Glamorgan stars emerge, including Hugh Morris, who also had his first taste of captaincy in the 1980s, while Matthew Maynard made a sparkling debut in 1985, hitting three straight sixes en route to a century in his first-ever County Championship. Like Hugh, Matthew played in Test cricket for England while under the tutelage of Alan Jones also emerged a successful Glamorgan Colts in the late 1980s with a group of other homegrown players who would play with distinction for Welsh County and appear in international cricket . The evening will once again feature a photographic presentation using copyrighted material from the club’s archives, with attendance at the virtual meeting free of charge. Anyone wishing to attend is requested to email [email protected] by 12 noon on Monday 25 October. A confirmation reply will be sent, with meeting credentials also emailed to attendees later that day. Further Anniversary Talks will be held online in November and December, looking back at the 1990s – a decade when the Club won a one-day silverware, alongside the championship crown in 1997 – and the 2000s and 2010. The program over the winter months also includes talks with other former Glamorgan players including Matthew Elliott and current players including Kiran Carlson. For more information on the full program of winter talks, visit https://glamorgancricketarchives.com/museum-talks/ .

