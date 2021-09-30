Fantasy football rankings: week 4





After a slow start to the season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looked like an MVP candidate again last Sunday, throwing for 358 yards and four touchdowns vs. Washington, while adding another score on the ground. This week, his matchup looks equally juicy at home against Houston. Who else could break for their fantasy teams this week? Fantasy football rankings for week 4 are based on the points-per-reception (PPR) used in most season and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions. Rankings are compiled byFantasySharks.com. (*- Check injury/status before kick-off) QUARTER BACKS 1 Josh Allen Buf. vs. hold. 2 Patrick Mahomes KC in Phi. 3 Lamar Jackson Ball. at Den. 4 Jalen hurts Phi. vs. KC 5 Kyler Murray Ari. at LA-R 6 Kirk Cousins ​​Min. against Cle. 7 Ryan Tannehill Ten. at NY-J 8 Russell Wilson sea. at SF 9 Tom Brady TB at NE 10 Aaron Rodgers GB vs Pit. 11 Roof Prescott Dal. versus car. 12 Sam Darnold car. at Dale. 13 Justin Herbert LA-C vs LV 14 Matthew Stafford LA-R vs Ari. 15 Taylor Heinicke Was. at Atl. 16 Jameis Winston NO vs. NY-G 17 Joe Burrow Cin. against Jack. 18 Derek Carr LV at LA-C 19 Teddy Bridgewater Den. against ball. 20 Matt Ryan Atl. versus laundry. 21 Baker Mayfield Cle. at Min. 22 Ben Roethlisberger Pit. at GB 23 Carson Wentz Ind. at Mia. 24 Mac Jones NE vs TB 25 *Justin Fields Chi. vs. det. 26 Daniel Jones NY-G at NO 27 Davis Mills Hou. at Buf. 28 Jimmy Garoppolo SF vs. Sea. 29 Jacoby Brissett Mia. against Ind. 30 Jared Goff Det. at Chi. 31 Zach Wilson NY-J against ten. 32 Trevor Lawrence Jack. at Cin. FANTASY WAIVER WIRE: Rookie Hubbard takes McCaffrey’s seat in Carolina RUNNING BACK 1 Derrick Henry Ten. at NY-J 2 Alvin Kamara NO vs. NY-G 3 Joe Mixon Cin. against Jack. 4 Nick Chubb Cle. at Min. 5 Austin Ekeler LA-C vs. LV 6 Aaron Jones GB vs. Pit. 7 David Montgomery Chi. vs. det. 8 Ezekiel Elliott Dal. versus car. 9 *Dalvin Cook Min. against Cle. 10 James Robinson Jack. at Cin. 11 Najee Harris Pit. at GB 12 Antonio Gibson W. at Atl. 13 Miles Sanders Phi. vs. KC 14 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC in Phi. 15 Chris Carsonzee. at SF 16 Kareem Hunt Cle. at Min. 17 D’Andre Swift It. at Chi. 18 Saquon Barkley NY-G and NO 19 Zack Moss Buf. against Hou. 20 Alexander Mattison Min. against Cle. 21 *Josh Jacobs LV at LA-C 22 Melvin Gordon Den. against Ball. 23 *Elia Mitchell SF vs. Sea. 24 *Darrell Henderson LA-R vs. ari. 25 Jamaal Williams Det. at Chi. 26 Chuba Hubbard car. at Dale. 27 Jonathan Taylor Ind. at Mia. 28 Chase Edmonds Ari. at LA-R 29 Sony Michel LA-R vs Ari. 30 Myles Gaskin Mia. against Ind. 31 Javonte Williams Den. vs. Ball. 32 Ronald Jones TB at NE 33 James Conner Ari. at LA-R 34 Leonard Fournette TB at NE 35 Tony Pollard Dal. versus car. 36 JD McKissic Wash. at Atl. 37 Mike Davis Atl. versus what. 38 Ty’Son Williams Ball. at Den. 39 Trey Sermon SF vs. Sea. 40 Kenyan Drake LV at LA-C 41 Damien Harris NE vs. TB 42 Latavius ​​​​​​Murray Ball. at Den. 43 Nyheim Hines Ind. at Mia. 44 Devin Singletary Buf. against Hou. 45 Michael Carter NY-J against ten. 46 Mark Ingram Hou. at Buf. 47 David Johnson Hou. at Buf. 48 Jordan Wilkins Ind. at Mia. 49 Boston Scott Phil. vs. KC 50 Giovani Bernard TB at NE 51 Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. TB 52 Peyton Barber LV at LA-C 53 Kyle Juszczyk SF vs. Sea. 54 Justin Jackson LA-C vs. LV 55 Royce Freeman car. at Dale. FANTASY SIZZLERS, FIZZLERS: Najee Harris does it all in Pittsburgh WIDE RECEIVERS 1 Davante Adams GB Vs. spunk. 2 Tyreek Hill KC in Phi. 3 Cooper Kupp LA-R v Ari. 4 Stefon Diggs Buf. against Hou. 5 Ja’Marr Chase Cin. against Jack. 6 DeAndre Hopkins Ari. at LA-R 7 DJ Moore car. at Dale. 8 DK Metcalf Sea. at SF 9 Calvin Ridley Atl. versus laundry. 10 Keenan Allen LA-C vs. LV 11 CeeDee Lam Dal. versus car. 12 Justin Jefferson Min. against Cle. 13 Mike Williams LA-C vs. LV 14 Chase Claypool Pit. at GB 15 Tyler Lockett Sea. at SF 16 Amari Cooper Dal. against car. 17 Adam Thielen Min. against Cle. 18 Chris Godwin TB at NE 19 Terry McLaurin Wash. at Atl. 20 Odell Beckham Cle. at Min. 21 * Julio Jones Ten. at NY-J 22 Michael Pittman Jr. ind. at Mia. 23 Marquise Bruin Ball. at Den. 24 Corey Davis NY-J vs. To have. 25 Mike Evans TB at NE 26 Brandin Cooks Hou. at Buf. 27 Cole Beasley Buf. against Hou. 28 Deebo Samuel SF vs. Sea. 29 Marvin Jones Jack. at Cin. 30 DJ Chark Jack. at Cin. 31 Robby Anderson car. at Dale. 32 *JuJu Smith-Schuster Pit. at GB 33 *AJ Brown Ten. at NY-J 34 * Sterling Shepard NY-G on NO 35 *Diontae Johnson pit. and GB 36 Courtland Sutton Den. against Ball. 37 Tyler Boyd Cin. against Jack. 38 DeVante Parker Mia. against Ind. 39 Emmanuel Sanders Buf. against Hou. 40 Robert Woods LA-R vs Ari. 41 Allen Robinson Chi. against the. 42 Henry Ruggs LV at LA-C 43 Jamison Crowder NY-J against ten. 44 Kenny Golladay NY-G and NO 45 Jaylen Waddle Mia. against Ind. 46 Marquez Callaway NO vs. NY-G 47 Nelson Agholor NE vs. TB 48 Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. Sea. 49 Jakobi Meyers NE vs. TB 50 Christian Kirk Ari. at LA-R 51Tim Patrick Den. against ball. 52 Cordarelle Patterson Atl. versus laundry. 53 Darnell Mooney Chi. vs. det. 54 Jalen Reagor Phi. against KC 55 Caliph Raymond Det. at Chi. TIGHT ENDS 1 Travis Kelce KC in Phi. 2 Darren Waller LV at LA-C 3 *Rob Gronkowski TB at NE 4 TJ Hockenson Det. at Chi. 5 George Kittle SF vs. Sea. 6 Dallas Goedert Phi. vs. KC 7 Logan Thomas Wash. at Atl. 8 Mark Andrews Ball. at Den. 9 Dawson Knox Buf. against Hou. 10 Dalton Schultz Dal. versus car. 11 Mike Gesicki Mia. against Ind. 12 Tyler Higbee LA-R v Ari. 13 Kyle Pitts Atl. versus laundry. 14 Adam Trautman NO vs. NY-G 15 Noah Fant Den. against campfire. 16 Robert Tonyan GB vs. Pit. 17 Jared Cook LA-C vs LV 18 Tyler Conklin Min. against Cle. 19 Zach Ertz Phi. vs. KC 20 Austin Hooper Cle. at Min. 21 *Anthony Firkser Ten. at NY-J 22 David Njoku Cle. at Min. 23 Evan Engram NY-G on NO 24 Blake Jarwin Dal. versus car. 25 Cole Kmet Chi. vs. det. 26 Hunter Henry NE vs. TB 27 Eric Ebron pit. at GB 28 Jack Doyle Ind. at Mia. 29 Gerald Everettzee. at SF 30 Jonnu Smith NE vs. TB KICKERS 1 Younghoe Koo Atl. versus laundry. 2 Rodrigo Blankenship Ind. at Mia. 3 Nick Folk NE vs TB 4 Justin Tucker Ball. at Den. 5 Jason Myers Zee. at SF 6 Tyler Bass Buf. against Hou. 7 Dustin Hopkins was. at Atl. 8 Chris Boswell pit. at GB 9 Daniel Carlson LV at LA-C 10 Greg Joseph Min. against Cle. 11 Robbie Gould SF vs. Sea. 12 Greg Zuerlein Dal. versus car. 13 Mason Crosby GB vs. Pit. 14 Matt Gay LA-R vs Ari. 15 Randy Bullock Ten. at NY-J 16 Jason Sanders Mia. against Ind. 17 Zane Gonzalez car. at Dale. 18 Brandon McManus Den. against Ball. 19 Joey Slye Hou. at Buf. 20 Tristan Vizcaino LA-C vs. LV 21 Cairo Santos Chi. vs. det. 22 Aldrick Rosas NO vs. NY-G 23 Graham Gano NY-G at NO 24 Harrison Butker K.C. in Phi. 25 Chase McLaughlin Cle. at Min. 26 Ryan Succop TB at NE 27 Jake Elliott Phi. vs. KC 28 Evan McPherson Cin. against Jack. 29 Matt Ammendola NY-J against ten. 30 Matt Prater Ari. at LA-R DEFENSE 1 New Orleans Saints vs. NY-G 2 Buffalo Bills against Hou. 3 Cincinnati Bengals v Jac. 4 Tennessee Titans on NY-J 5 Green Bay Packers vs. Pit. 6 Chicago Bears vs Det. 7 Washington Football Team at Atl. 8 Los Angeles Rams vs Ari. 9 Atlanta Falcons vs. Used to be. 10 Carolina Panthers at Dale. 11 Indianapolis foals at Mia. 12 Baltimore Ravens at Den. 13 Dallas Cowboys vs. Car. 14 Arizona Cardinals at LA-R 15 Miami Dolphins vs. Ind. 16 Seattle Seahawks on SF 17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NE 18 Kansas City Chiefs at Phi. 19 Denver Broncos v Ball. 20 Jacksonville Jaguars in Cin. 21 Cleveland Browns at Min. 22 San Francisco 49ers vs. To be. 23 Pittsburgh Steelers at GB 24 Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV 25 New York Giants at NO 26 Philadelphia Eagles vs. KC 27 Detroit Lions on Chi. 28 New England Patriots vs. TB 29 Minnesota Vikings v Cle. 30 Las Vegas Raiders in LA-C 31 New York Jets versus ten. 32 Houston Texans at Buf.

