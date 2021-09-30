Bianca Andreescu drops opening game Chicago Fall Tennis Classic

Canadian Bianca Andreescu made an early exit during the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic on Wednesday.

Mississauga native, Ont., ranked 20th, fell back to 43rd-ranked American Shelby Rogers 6-4, 7-5 in the second round of the hard-court tournament added to the WTA schedule after the tours wing hit Asia called out because of the corona pandemic.

Andreescu had previously received a bye in the first round as the eighth seed.

She is scheduled to play at the Indian Wells tournament next week where she is the defending champion after taking the 2019 crown. The California league was canceled due to the 2020 pandemic and pushed back from normal March dates in 2021.

VIEW | Andreescu falls to Rogers in Chicago:

Bianca Andreescu eliminated in 2nd round in Chicago American Shelby Rogers defeated Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ontario, 6-4, 7-5 in the second round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic. 3:01

Rogers moves on to unseeded Mai Hontama, who advanced on a walkover against 11th-seeded Anett Kontaveit.

While Andreescu managed to break Rogers once, she was broken three times over two sets, which ultimately made all the difference in her loss.

The Canadian also had four aces and four double faults to just two aces and one double fault for Rogers.

Meanwhile, Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic overcame 10 double faults and some frustration in the first set to take 12 of the last 13 games against qualifier Maddison Inglisto to reach the third round.

Third-seeded Bencic passed 130th-seeded Inglis 5-7, 6-1, 6-0.

Bencic then takes on Tereza Martincova, who knocked out Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 7-5, the number 13 seed and the semifinalist of the French Open.

In other results Wednesday, No. 1 seed Elina Svitolina defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-3 and No. 5 Elena Rybakina defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 6-4. Seeded winners also included No. 9 Jessica Pegula, No. 12 Veronika Kudermetova and No. 16 Jil Teichmann.