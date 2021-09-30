Field Hockey No. 18 Haddonfield defeated Cherokee 11 on goal in the closing minutes

Olivia Marthins never thought she would play on varsity as a freshman.

All six feet from her start for the Haddonfield High hockey team ranked 18th in the latest NJ.com Top 20.

However, the freshman may have had an inside track.

Shes one of seven, said head coach Lindsay Kocher. I’ve had five Martins. She’s my last. There are two others on the team and two others play in college. She has been playing this game all her life. Since she is the youngest of all the girls, there are two others after her who are brothers. I think she knows how to fight.

She’s small, but she doesn’t care what’s in front of her. She goes into battle. She’s spicy for that cage. She wants to finish. She is hungry.

Marthins was in the right place and scored when the ball came to her on the nearest post with 1:34 left in play to give the Bulldawgs a 2-1 victory over number 11 Cherokee at Haddonfield on Wednesday night.

I like it; I like being the fifth sister and the youngest, Martins said. They influenced me. They told me to just do my best and even if I make mistakes, just learn from them. They told me, as a freshman, to just be quiet and learn from (Kocher) and the team.

The count was the third goal of the season for Martins who also already has two assists.

It feels great to score the winning goal in a big game like this, she said. It literally gives me the shivers. I had a great experience here with the team. I didn’t expect to make varsity my freshman year, but I learned from it and took the opportunity to get better.

The win was a much needed one for the Bulldawgs (5-2-1). They went into the week with a three-game winless run before beating Gloucester City and had games scheduled against the Chiefs and fourth-placed Kingsway on tap.

It feels great, said Kocher, who is in her 14th season at the helm. We worked on many small details. They’re starting to move a little in our favor. It was great to play against a team like Cherokee. They are a great team, well coached.

They are fast and physical. They have great skills. We knew that in this game. We knew we had to play our A-game and not make those little mistakes. I think we did a good job of that. We had some bad luck, but I think they did the right thing to fight back.

Abby Reenock scored on a penalty shot for Haddonfield in the third period. Cherokee answered with a goal from the penalty corner. Dani Gindville centered the pass that sent Alexa Ronning into the cage. Moira Geiger made 10 saves in the win.

Frankly, we’re looking at it game by game, Kocher said. We learn from the previous game, of course. We’re working on the things that we clearly need to fix and going into the next game with a new slate, focusing on what we need to do, what we need to fix to hopefully come out with the win.

It was a heavy defeat for the Chiefs. Cherokee (7-2), whose seven-game winning streak ended, was the more aggressive team. Two potential goals were brushed aside by the attack via fouls. It earned 13 corners for Haddonfield’s two.

“I told the girls there’s never been a day that I haven’t been prouder than tonight,” head coach Devon Bell said. They fought through adversity. They fought through essentially anything that couldn’t go our way. They showed their true colors. None of them lost their cool; none of them lost their temper. That’s real Cherokee pride.

Frankly, I think this loss is the best thing that could ever happen to us. I think it fuels our fire more. We have been a team that is always underestimated and undervalued. They are not that team this year. My children will fight through a breaking wall. So this will only help us.