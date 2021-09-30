



For the first time since Spring 2020, Yalies will return to butteries for late night snacks and community.

Amay Tewari, senior photographer After more than a year, residential college butterhouses or night cafes are finally back up and running, with boba, cookie dough and midnight chats. A few weeks into the fall semester of 2021, residential colleges have begun relaunching their butter factories, and Yalies are flocking to their college basements to enjoy the cheap food and drink, and reconnect with their residential college communities. As of September 30, all residential college butter factories will be open except those at Morse, Pierson, Saybrook, Grace Hopper, and Jonathan Edwards colleges. In the past, the butteries have functioned as social hubs, workspaces and ideal places for a late study break for Yale students. Many butteries contain spaces for academic work and collaborative study, as well as games and entertainment, including pool and table tennis, that are open to all members of the residential colleges and their guests. It’s one of the best places to create community, said 22 Berkeley College Head Aide Adomo Addo, who works at the butter factory. It is a great place for people to de-stress and relax. This year, colleges are pulling out all the stops when creating their new menus. Pauli Murray College has added boba, fried rice, and even fresh smoothies to its buttery menu. Yalies is also excited about the return of buttery classics like cookie dough, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tenders. But the overarching sentiment is excitement for the sense of community the butteries create. That was fun, because as a freshman [butteries were] a way to interact with and get to know the upperclassmen, said Christine Zhu 23. But not everything is the same as pre-pandemic times. As every residential university gets a foothold with COVID-19 regulations and safety concerns, some precautions remain in place for all buttery spaces. In all open butteries, students are required to wear a mask unless eating or drinking, and buttery workers are encouraged to keep an eye on crowds and congestion. We encourage people to grab and go. We tried to keep it as small as possible, Addo said of the Berkeley College sandwich. For Yales freshmen and sophomores, this year marks their first time experiencing the residential college butteries. But for many upperclassmen, including Abdoulie Sarr 23, the butteries were formative spaces in their early college experiences and are now a way to reconnect with old friends and return to the Yale they’ve always known. Sarr added that the butteries’ openings still mark a much-needed return to pre-COVID-19 times, even with precautionary measures. It was great for the Franklin community to come together and connect about our love of ramen and mozzsticks, Sarr said. It meant Yale was finally back to normal. There are 14 residential colleges at Yale.

