So I’d like to say a few words to all the Mariners and Blue Jays fans who were watching the Os game scoreboard tonight in the hopes that they Red Stockings one leg down:

Yes, I’m sorry, guys. Welcome to Orioles baseball.

Hey, the Birds have already put in a solid performance for the lagging Wild Card teams by beating Boston the night before. That’s about the best we can offer. There was almost no chance that lightning would strike twice for the now 51-107 Orioles, and indeed it didn’t. Tonight’s game was just like so many of Birds’ previous games in 2021: with the club simply too overmatched to make a competitive effort against a much better team. The result was a 6-0 blanking that helped the Red Sox maintain their slim hold on the second AL Wild Card spot.

Zac Lowthers’ performance tonight was easily the best of his three starts this year against the Red Sox, which admittedly wasn’t a high bar to clear as he gave up seven runs in one of them and was chased in the fourth inning of the Others. This time, he held out into the sixth, holding the Sox to just one earned run despite eight hits. Limit the damage, as they say.

Lowther started well by stirring up the first three ground balls, the first being started by Richie Martin and the third turning Os’ short stop into a double play. No harm, no mistake, Richie. Lowthers’ only big mistake came in the second inning, when JD Martinez jumped on a fat substitution in the middle of the strike zone and hit 444 feet to the center for a solo home run.

That was all Nathan Eovaldi needed. The veteran Sox has rightfully spruced up a stupid Orioles lineup that regularly consists of at least four players with an OPS of less than .600. Eovaldi struckout five of the first seven batters he faced, and while the Os managed to score a few doubles against him, they didn’t collect more than one runner at a time during the first five innings.

Meanwhile, Lowther kept the Red Sox off the scoreboard for three innings, though it required a bit of a pompous act amid Boston’s constant traffic on the base trails. In both the third and fifth inning, the Sox opened the frame with consecutive singles, hitting two without out. In both cases, Lowther nodded, driving out possible rallies. The threat in the third inning was smothered when third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez speared a javelin to Hunter Renfroes and the runner doubled on the second. Lowther’s break away in the fifth inning turned into another double play, this time a grounder to Gutierrez who stepped on third base and threw to first base, followed by a flyout by Renfroe. If the Red Sox had lost this game, they would have beaten themselves by not taking advantage of their early scoring opportunities.

The Sox finally found some clutch hits in the sixth. Lowther exited the game after conceding a leadoff single to Rafael Devers, and Os’ bullpen and defense conspired to let his inherited runner score. The normally confident Gutierrez pulled the Roger Dorn ol BS on a Xander Bogaerts grounder, trying to backhand the ball instead of getting in front of the ball, and it kicked out his glove in shallow left for a two bases error. Martinez brought both runners home with a double off reliever Eric Hanhold that made it 3-0.

Would this game play out like Tuesdays, where the Ox fell several runs behind against an apparently dominant pitcher, only to fight back and take the lead? In a word: no. Eovaldi was just too good, and Os’ lineup was too full of easy outs for the Birds to make a sound offensively. Eovaldi ended his night by escaping a jam session in the sixth inning, this time against the heart of the lineup. After a double by Cedric Mullins and a walk by Ryan Mountcastle brought in the potential tying run, Eovaldi retired Austin Hays, Trey Mancini and Pedro Severino in order to end his six scoreless innings.

With the Orioles quickly fading, Brandon Hyde had some of his lesser-used relievers eat the rest of the game innings, with mixed results. Brooks Kriske worked a perfect seventh, but Konner Wade gave up two runs in the eighth on a single by Alex Verdugo, and Spenser Watkins served a Renfroe homer in the ninth to make it 6-0. The game would end with that score, as three Sox relievers kept the Ox hitless the rest of the way.

Again…sorry ma’am and jays. You’d better manage your own affairs, because you won’t get any help from the Orioles tonight. And I wouldn’t count on it tomorrow night either.