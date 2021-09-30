‘He will be a boon to Indian cricket’: MSK Prasad names Shastri’s replacement as coach, has confidence in duo Dravid-Dhoni | Cricket

Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad is confident that Rahul Dravid will take over as coach and MS Dhoni will continue to mentor the Indian cricket team after Ravi Shastri’s tenure as India coach.

Shastri, who has been serving as the team’s coach since 2017, will pave the way for the next coach after the T20 World Cup competition and there is widespread speculation that Dravid could be one of the candidates to replace Shastri as India’s coach. team According to Prasad, that could well be a possibility.

Dravid toured Sri Lanka with the Indian Limited Players squad in July as a coach, his first stint as senior team coach has led India under-19 and A-teams in the past. Later, with Dhoni mentoring the team for the T20 World Cup, Prasad firmly believes that the BCCI could deliver a surprise out of nowhere.

Also read | ‘He should be India’s captain for this T20 World Cup and also the next’: Gavaskar names Virat Kohli’s replacement

“In my heart I had this feeling. I was recently challenged by my colleagues who are definitely pursuing the era of Ravi bhai, MS should come in the role of mentor and Rahul Dravid as coach. These were the discussions I had with my fellow colleagues commentators as I commented during the IPL, I had a feeling that Rahul, as the studious person that he is, will add value to Team India after Ravi bhai’s era,” Prasad told Sports Tak.

As most of the up and coming players have made it through the ranks under Dravid’s leadership, Prasad is even more confident. He believes that the Dravid-Dhoni duo should be the way forward for Indian cricket and would otherwise be very disappointed. Some time ago, reports had surfaced that former cricketers VVS Laxman and Anil Kumble were confused, but nothing concrete came of it.

“Rahul as a coach, MS as a mentor will be a boon to Indian cricket. Both are cool and calm clients and one person is very eager to learn and hardworking. More importantly, the number of players developing now has been looked after by Rahul who was also India A coach. So it’s a wonderful schedule that’s happening. I’ll be very disappointed if Rahul won’t be the coach and MS won’t be a mentor after this management era,” added Prasad.