Sports
‘He will be a boon to Indian cricket’: MSK Prasad names Shastri’s replacement as coach, has confidence in duo Dravid-Dhoni | Cricket
- MSK Prasad, former India chairman of selectors, named the replacement of Ravi Shastri as head coach of India. Prasad believes that the Rahul Dravd-MS Dhoni combination can bring laurels to India after the Shastri era.
UPDATED SEP 30, 2021 07:48 AM IST
Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad is confident that Rahul Dravid will take over as coach and MS Dhoni will continue to mentor the Indian cricket team after Ravi Shastri’s tenure as India coach.
Shastri, who has been serving as the team’s coach since 2017, will pave the way for the next coach after the T20 World Cup competition and there is widespread speculation that Dravid could be one of the candidates to replace Shastri as India’s coach. team According to Prasad, that could well be a possibility.
Dravid toured Sri Lanka with the Indian Limited Players squad in July as a coach, his first stint as senior team coach has led India under-19 and A-teams in the past. Later, with Dhoni mentoring the team for the T20 World Cup, Prasad firmly believes that the BCCI could deliver a surprise out of nowhere.
Also read | ‘He should be India’s captain for this T20 World Cup and also the next’: Gavaskar names Virat Kohli’s replacement
“In my heart I had this feeling. I was recently challenged by my colleagues who are definitely pursuing the era of Ravi bhai, MS should come in the role of mentor and Rahul Dravid as coach. These were the discussions I had with my fellow colleagues commentators as I commented during the IPL, I had a feeling that Rahul, as the studious person that he is, will add value to Team India after Ravi bhai’s era,” Prasad told Sports Tak.
As most of the up and coming players have made it through the ranks under Dravid’s leadership, Prasad is even more confident. He believes that the Dravid-Dhoni duo should be the way forward for Indian cricket and would otherwise be very disappointed. Some time ago, reports had surfaced that former cricketers VVS Laxman and Anil Kumble were confused, but nothing concrete came of it.
“Rahul as a coach, MS as a mentor will be a boon to Indian cricket. Both are cool and calm clients and one person is very eager to learn and hardworking. More importantly, the number of players developing now has been looked after by Rahul who was also India A coach. So it’s a wonderful schedule that’s happening. I’ll be very disappointed if Rahul won’t be the coach and MS won’t be a mentor after this management era,” added Prasad.
Close to
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/hell-add-value-post-ravi-s-era-msk-prasad-names-shastri-s-replacement-as-india-coach-has-faith-in-rahul-dravid-ms-dhoni-combo-101632965753488.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]