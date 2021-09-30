Ferris hockey team ready for battle





BIG RAPIDS — Hockey is already back. And veteran Ferris State coach Bob Daniels has a message to share: “We’re deeper than we’ve been in a long time.” The Ferris State University ice hockey team will officially open its 47th league season this weekend, as the Bulldogs host former Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) rival Miami (Ohio) at the Ewigleben Ice Arena. The Bulldogs and the RedHawks play Saturday’s season opener at 6:07 p.m. with the finals Sunday at 4:07 p.m. in Big Rapids. This year marks FSU’s 44th season of NCAA Division I hockey action and 30th campaign under longtime head coach Bob Daniels. The 2021-2022 campaign also marks FSU’s return to the all-new CCHA after a stint in the WCHA. The Bulldogs are also coming off a COVID-ravaged season when they were 1-23 and their only win was against a non-NCAA Division I opponent. But expectations are much higher for 2021-22.

Senior Marshall Moise leads the offensive unit. Sophomore goalkeeper Logan Stein is expected to be the main goalkeeper until Roni Salmenkangas returns from injury. “I don’t really know much about Miami in terms of their staff as it’s been a few years since we played against them,” Daniels said. “I know a lot about their coach (Chris Bergeron). He was at Bowling Green before going to Miami. I’m aware of the style he likes to coach in, so I can pretty much tell you they will be.” a very aggressive team that will work hard from the first face-off to the end of the match. “It’s a team that really likes to force the game and chase the puck hard. They predict hard. It’s a great opponent for us. What I’m looking for from our team is that I can say about our early skating We’re in much better shape than we were a year ago. We’re superior to the level of fitness we showed a year ago.” So far, the Bulldogs have not had any COVID outages. “We’re happy with that,” Daniels says. “The guys are working extremely hard. The guys were extremely young last year, especially in defence. I’m looking for improved play from our team from what we saw a year ago. I think we’ll see that. We’ll see something pretty good players. “We’re deeper than we’ve been in a long time, especially in the front position. I’m going to look for line combinations and see how the chemistry is. There will probably be some adjustments from Saturday and Sunday’s games. See some mistakes early on .” Under current campus policy, masks will remain mandatory and are currently enforced in all indoor confined spaces and events on campus, including home hockey games. The Bulldogs will continue to follow state, local and campus guidelines regarding all COVID-19 protocols. In addition, no concessions will be available or sold for this weekend’s season opening series. Fans can pre-purchase digital tickets for this weekend’s series and all Bulldog home hockey games to guarantee a seat and save on regular game day rates by visiting FerrisStateBulldogs.com/Tickets. The first 250 Ferris State students with a valid student ID will receive free entry to the Saturday season opener on a first-come, first-served basis. All students with Dawg Pound subscriptions will be admitted at 5:00 PM and those who take advantage of the free student promotion for the night will be allowed into the arena at 5:30 PM. In addition, lot 46 on the east side of the Ewigleben Sports Complex is now closed due to construction work. Fans are required to park in the west behind the sports complex in Lot 20 (main area) for all events. Ferris Athletics contributed to this report.

