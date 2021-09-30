“Collection” 2021 China Table Tennis Super League Tournament Guide, Highlights and Broadcast Time

There are 9 teams each for men and women, and the current national players will basically participate in the competition. Olympic athletes Ma Long, Xu Xin, Fan Zhendong, Wang Chuqin, Liu Shiwen, Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng and Wang Manyu are all taking part.

First the big loop, then the top four semi-finals and finally determine the champion

The Ping Pong Super has been “streaking” for many years. This year it looks like there has been a title sponsor “Dishang”. This Dishang should be the local enterprise “Dishang Group” in Weihai, Shandong. The group has more than a dozen businesses, most of which are textiles. For foreign trade, I was able to invite this sponsor this year to take away the shame of being nameless. First of all, I must thank Chairman Liu Guoliang. Second, we can also see if there will be any new ideas in the Ping Pong Super League, which has a title quotient. Due to the epidemic, many table tennis matches are without spectators. However, it is said that the tickets for the Ping Pong Super League are basically sold out, and the popularity is conceivable. In addition, the Shenzhen University team is to be broken up. Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha and Wang Yidi are three champion level players on the same team. How can others play?

Chairman Liu Guoliang has announced that this time the top men and women in individual points of the Ping Pong Super League will immediately get a precious single ticket to the Houston World Table Tennis Championships! This is unprecedented and the Ping Pong Super League, which has always been a “welfare tournament”, has become a reality this time around. The so-called personal points, in accordance with the practice of the Ping Pong Super League, are generally a comprehensive calculation of the win percentage and the number of games played. Therefore, in addition to your own strength, getting cards may also have to do with the overall strength of the club. If the club team strength is too high, every time it’s 3:0, your personal points may not be high as you can only play one game. But if your team is weak and you lose every now and then, you can only play one match, which is not worth it. Therefore, for those teams with average club strength and excellent personal strength, one of them has a higher chance of getting tickets to the World Table Tennis Championships.

Today, Zhu Yuling also announced her current situation on social media. It turned out to be in the hospital. Again, I sincerely wish Xiao Zhu a speedy recovery and the return of the king. In addition, Liu Shiwen, Xu Xin and Ma Long, the three veterans, will definitely play in the Ping Pong Super League if no accidents happen. Their performance in the Ping Pong Super League will be a highlight. Since the cycle of the Paris Olympics has now started, the chances of these three veterans adhering to the Paris Olympics are slim. Coupled with the old injuries, their competitive record is not as good as the Olympics, so I hope they can enjoy table tennis to the fullest, transfer their experience to young teammates and show their amazing skills to the public.

Rumor has it that Fan Zhendong should leave the Guangdong team after representing Guangdong at the National Games. Fan Zhendong has never been on the Guangdong team since he was a kid. He joined the Bayi team at age 11 or 12 and joined the national team at age 14. The Shanghai team is said to have reached a preliminary agreement with Fan Zhendong, but whether Fan Zhendong will represent Shanghai in the Ping Pong Super League or the domestic league on behalf of Shanghai is still undecided.

It is currently decided that CCTV and CCTV APP will carry out live broadcasting. The schedule is as follows:

The Ping Pong Super League is finally starting, are the teams ready? Are your fans ready? Not to mention the athletes, even the spectators we saw felt a little hard. Everyone said that’s the case?