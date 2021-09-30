Nats fall to Rockies in rain-delayed marathon road final (updated)

They played over two innings in just over an hour before heavy rain arrived in Colorado, then waited a two-hour delay before getting back on the field. Then they played 6 1/2 innings over nearly three hours, with each team using up most of its extended bullpen, all in a vain attempt to complete this 159th game of a season long lost by both participants.

And when it finally ended, when the nationals lost 10-5 about 5 hours and 57 minutes after Rockies-starter Peter Lambert threw the first pitch of the afternoon, there wasn’t much more to say except this: only three games to go.

“Just a long day,” sighed manager Davey Martinez in his post-match Zoom session with reporters.

The Nationals’ 94th loss of the season came in an excruciatingly long ball game at Coors Field that was interrupted by rain in the top of the third, forcing both teams’ starters to be pulled early and both teams’ bullpens even more overtime. had to make during the last week of a long season.

The actual game itself was a 3-hour 57-minute marathon, and that doesn’t even count the two-hour rain delay, which at the time seemed big enough to prevent the game from restarting. If that had happened, it would mean the Nationals would not finish the season with 162 games played, and it would have wiped out any stats accumulated so far (including a Juan Soto single and RBI).

But the storm cleared, the groundcrew was able to prepare the field and the game resumed with the bases loaded, one out in the top of the third and Andrew Stevenson (pinch for) Paolo Espino) on the plate with the counter already 2-2.

Stevenson would freak out, but Lane Thomas picked him up with a two-run single, giving the Nats a 5-4 lead and reason to be optimistic about how the rest of the proceedings might go. However, that would prove to be the highlight of the game for them.

“We came back and then we started with guys right away,” said Martinez. “That led to some big innings.”

The Nationals bullpen, who had to produce seven innings after Espino allowed four runs in his two frames prior to the rain delay, plodded his way through the rest of the game, and it wasn’t a pretty sight.

Mason Thompson faced three batters and failed to retire one. Austin Votho allowed two of the runners he inherited to score, putting the Rockies back in the lead. Andres Machado was able to score an out in the fourth inning but retired only two of the four batters he faced. Alberto Baldonado eliminated only one of three he faced in the fifth, two runners ended up scoring on back-to-back hits Jhon Romero.

You get the idea. Seven Nats relievers appeared in total, none of them was able to throw a 1-2-3 inning to bring this game closer to the finish.

“When you start running (batters), it just makes for a long inning,” Martinez said. “And you have to take them out and get someone else in.”

The Rockies bullpen, meanwhile, closed the Nationals lineup after Lambert was charged with five early runs in the first three innings.

The early offense included Soto’s lone hit of the game, although he didn’t get that infield single until the Nats challenged the first call from first base umpire Hunter Wendelstedt that he was out for a slow roller to first. Replays showed Soto’s foot touching the bag in front of Lambert, who covered the game. Either way, Thomas would have scored from third and Soto would have written his 94th RBI.

Soto later crashed into the right field wall and made a flyout and hit his right knee, but he stayed in the game and continued his hunt for the National League batting title. (He followed ex-teammate Trea Turner .325 to .318 en route to the Dodgers’ late-night game against the Padres.)

“It’s been a long year (for Soto),” Martinez said. “He plays every day. But the kid likes to play. He walked again in his last at bat. I think he’s just a little bit of rehab at the moment. He has a day off tomorrow and we’ll see how he does it this weekend.”

Yadiel Hernandez drove in another run on a grounder to second base. Luis Garcas third inning double brought in Josh Bell home from third base, and the two-run single by Thomas capped the rally in the third inning before the bats became silent again.

This would be Espino’s last appearance of the season, but perhaps now the circumstances may prompt him to return in one capacity or another. The Nationals have not named a starter for Sunday’s season finale, saying only that: Josh Rogers will pitch Friday and Josiah Gray on Saturday. Patrick Corbin, who gave up two runs in six innings on Tuesday-evening, will not start again, Martinez announced this morning. Eric Fedde, who would normally have lined up to start for Rogers and Gray, ended up pitching the eighth inning tonight as the club limited its use to the end after a career-high 132 1/3 innings pitched this season .

That could leave the Nats without a real starter for Game 162, a game that could be crucial for the Red Sox’s chances of reaching the postseason. As Espino threw only 34 pitches today in two innings, it is possible that he will be brought back with short halftime, either to start or to pitch for a few more innings in relief.

“I feel good,” said the right-hander. “I know my body is definitely going to recover before Sunday. If they want me to start, and that’s a possibility, I’m ready. I’m going to prepare like I’m going to the pen or to get started.”