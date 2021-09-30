Start time, how to watch, weather updates on Gold Coast





A fifteen-year drought has finally come to an end on Thursday as Australia and Indias female cricketers face a Test for the first time since 2006. After losing the toss, India is 0-86 after 19 overs with Smriti Mandhana (47) and Shafail Verma (19) in the fold. Australia has missed two golden opportunities to take the opening wicket, both at the bowling of Sophie Molineux. The first was a sharp chance on the first slip that caught Meg Lanning by surprise, while the second two overs later was a simple catch mid-attack put down by Annabel Sutherland. Follow all the action below in our live blog! MATCH CENTER: Australia vs India, Live Scoreboard Watch our record-breaking women live and ad-free while playing on Kayo as they take on India in the Womens Test series. New to Kayo? Start your free trial > < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Australia is preparing for pink ball test | 03:08 India enters the series on a high that has ended Australia’s remarkable 26 winning streak of 26 ODI games with the last match on Sunday. Nevertheless, Australia won the first two matches of the multi-format series and will be unmatched with the test match victory, which precedes a T20I series. Australia is without Rachael Haynes, who has been ruled out of the series with a hamstring injury. Her absence forced a re-jig from the Australians who missed an extra hitting specialist for an allrounder, 19-year old Annabel Sutherland, who played in the last ODI. Shes one of three Test debutants with fellow teenagers Darcie Brown and Stella Campbell, and Georgia Wareham also hosting baggy greens before play. Meanwhile, Ellyse Perry knows she will need to improve her bowling output as she prepares to lead the Australian Test Strike. Perry only recently returned to bowling after a long-term hamstring injury and the spotlight is firmly on the 30-year-old. Perry admitted she was very wrong in Mackay during the one-day internationals. It’s a really good challenge for me to keep working on things and trying to find good form that will contribute to the team, she said. WEATHER UPDATES On the Gold Coast there is a strong chance of rain and a storm on the first day. As of 2:05 p.m. (AEST), The Beureau of Meteorlogy predicted a 90 percent chance of rain on Thursday. The chance of thunderstorms, possibly intense in the late afternoon and evening, predicts BOM. TEAMS Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafail Verma, Puman Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad LIVE BLOG Click here if you can’t see the blog below.

