Sports
Ash Barty’s Telling Move Into ‘Ridiculous’ Furore
Ash Barty has returned to Australia in the clearest indication that her tennis season is over.
The world’s number 1 fell a bit like a bomb this week when she… withdrew from prestigious Indian Wells event, which kicks off next week in California.
‘STRIPED’: Announcement Novak Djokovic surprises tennis world
‘She FOUND THEM’: Tennis star ‘caught man in bed with friend’
The stunning pullout cast serious doubts about the rest of Barty’s 2021 season, despite the… WTA Finals scheduled for November in Mexico.
Barty is the defending champion at the WTA Finals, but coach Craig Tyzzer recently expressed doubts about whether they would play the event.
On Thursday the Sydney Morning Herald reported that Barty has now returned to Australia and that it is highly unlikely that he will return abroad this year.
Ash has withdrawn from Indian Wells to come home and see her family in Australia, Bartys manager Nikki Mathias told the publication.
She has been away from home since March and with the two-week hotel quarantine requirement to come to Australia, it has not been possible for her to return home until now.
No further decisions have yet been made on events after Indian Wells.
Earlier this year, Barty opened her heartache that she had to be away from her family for so long.
She hasn’t been home since March when she had a… crying goodbye and flown abroad for a worldwide tour which has included the French Open, Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics and the US Open.
“It was all new to me, new to try and wrap my head around it and understand where we’re going to be for such a long period of time,” Barty told AAP.
“Of course there were tears in the days before. And when I finally left.”
Ash Barty Is Highly Unlikely To Play WTA Finals
Earlier this month, Tyzzer indicated that it was highly unlikely that Barty would make it to the WTA Finals due to “ridiculous” conditions in Mexico.
“We just found out it’s in Mexico at 1,500 meters (above sea level) and they use pressureless balls,” Tyzzer told AAP about the $14 million event.
“Pressureless balls absolutely fly. It’s a ball that, when used under normal conditions, doesn’t bounce.
“In conditions they’ve never played, in a country where they don’t play and at height, I just think it’s ridiculous. As a spectacle it’s just scary.”
Tyzzer said Barty’s priority is to get her body in order for the Australian Open in January.
“She needs to go home, she’s a super house sparrow,” Tyzzer said.
“She just needs rest. She was exhausted physically and mentally. So I told her to just go away and go on vacation and freshen up.”
“It’s definitely not easy for us to get there and play that event in Mexico and then come back and have to do two (more) weeks (in quarantine) and then your summer is kind of ruined too.”
Barty has had a grueling but phenomenal year.
The 25-year-old won five titles, including her second grand slam crown at Wimbledon, confirming her place in the world rankings.
She hasn’t played since a shock loss in the third round at the US Open last month.
