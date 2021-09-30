GTTA National Youth Talent Discovery Series Set For Saturday

The Ghana Table Tennis Association is poised to host the first edition of the National Junior Talent Discovery Series on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The event is in line with the association’s goals of seeking out young prospects for the various national teams and for future glory.

More than 300 young players have been billed to compete in the highly anticipated event in the U-11, U-15, U-18 and U-21 of the boys and girls categories respectively.

The GTTA chairman, Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, stated in an interaction with the media on Monday, September 27, 2021 that the comeback of the sport is important for the association.

“The reason why the national youth tournament is important is that for us it is one of our most important foundations, it is the path to progress and to ensure that the sport grows to a level that will not only be important in this country, but also will be back as the largest in Africa,” he said.

“And that’s why it’s very important for us to give the youth heavy energy and play actively and that’s why the table tennis season breaks on the back of the national youth tournament,” he added.

He added again that the association has taken measures to ensure the spread of the game to the grassroots level across the country.

“We are getting interest from all over the country. Table tennis is a national sport and rightly so, our leagues must see participation from all regions, now we are nowhere near the coverage of 16 regions.

“But our goal is that by the time we finish this season, we start a league, we need to have a structure and make sure that every region has a representation and that every region is able to give the young people a path. to actively play and not just play actively, but have technical support and where there is talent, we provide the means to let that talent flourish,” said GTTA chairman Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu.

According to the chairman, the association would like to improve the participation of women in all major competitions.

He revealed that they have introduced a very important female platform to be implemented.

“One of the key interventions that the GTTA is rolling out is a project called the ‘SHEROES project’. The essence of the project supported by the ITTF is to ensure that we create the space where women thrive in table tennis.

“And so it’s not just at the level of players, but the whole support system that will enable women to play table tennis, participate in table tennis, live in a table tennis community, be part of the table tennis universe up to the highest level in whatever role they are in,” he said.

“So we look at players first, but we also look at coaches, umpires, administrators, indeed our vision and our dream is that very soon we have a GTTA president who is a woman,” he emphasized.