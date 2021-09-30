Athletics vs. Mariners – Match Report – September 29, 2021

SEATTLE — Jarred Kelenic stood outside the Seattle Mariners dugout as the crowd roared and holding a placard with a phrase borrowed from a popular TV show.

Believe has become Seattle’s rallying call, and the Mariners head into the final weekend of the regular season and into the middle of the AL wildcard race with great conviction.

This is fun. This is how baseball is supposed to be this time of year and we have a lot of big, big games ahead of us, said Seattle manager Scott Servais.

The Mariners won for the 10th time in 11 games, beating the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Wednesday night, keeping the pressure on their fellow competitors for the two wildcard spots in the AL.

Seattle was half a game behind Boston for the second wildcard slot and 1 games behind New York for first place, trying to end a 20-year drought since the last time the postseason hit. The Mariners have a day off on Thursday before starting their last series of the regular season at home against the Los Angeles Angles.

You want to be that guy who breaks that curse, or breaks the bad vibes here, said Seattle’s JP Crawford. “You want to be remembered, to be a legend in this town.

Ty Frances sacrifice fly in the seventh inning gave Seattle the lead and Abraham Toro added some connection with his first homerun since August 31 with two outs in the eighth inning.

Seattle won its 12th straight game at Oakland, the longest single-team win streak in franchise history, eliminating the Ashes from the postseason battle. The Ashes had reached the playoffs in three consecutive years and six of the last nine.

We expected to go to the post season this year. We had our chances here and we didn’t play well enough to get there. So guys are very disappointing, said Oakland manager Bob Melvin.

The Mariners also made sure Houston won the AL West for at least another day. The Astros’ magic number remained at one.

France’s sacrifice fly drove in Dylan Moore, who moved into scoring position thanks to a perfectly executed hit-and-run from Crawford. And while France barely missed a home run, Toro’s drive went over the wall for his 11th of the season.

And it was a window into Seattle’s promising future that set the stage for the late wave.

Rookie Logan Gilbert gave up one run in 5 2/3 innings in the biggest start of his young career so far. The 24-year old threw three basehits, walked two and struckout four batters. Gilbert finished September with a 2.70 ERA from six starts.

And Kelenic, a fellow rookie, broke a double-run double in the sixth inning to give Seattle the lead after leading only four baserunners in the first five innings against Oakland-starter Frankie Montas.

We surprised a lot of people who said we wouldn’t even be here right now and here we are,’ Gilbert said. So the future is definitely bright here. But I also think it’s clear now too. We have a real chance.”

Seattle’s bullpen was solid again, with the exception of Diego Castillo (5-5) who gave up a solo homerun to Seth Brown in the seventh inning. Paul Sewald walked around a two out in the eighth inning and Drew Steckenrider threw the ninth for his 13th save.

Andrew Chafin (2-4) took the loss for Oakland in the seventh inning. But it was sloppy errors by second baseman Tony Kemp and shortstop Josh Harrison in the sixth inning that enabled Kelenic to get through with the double that gave Seattle a 2-1 lead.

Not being able to make it this year when we all know what kind of team we have…it’s just hard for everyone not to make the playoffs, said Montas.

TO START

Kemp accounted for the lone run off Gilbert with a homerun in the sixth inning. But the 24-year-old rookie was able to otherwise keep the A’s off the board, despite having to rely almost entirely on his fastball.

Montas finished with 207 strikeouts for the season, the second most in A history. He also went 4-0 with 1.59 ERA over his last eight starts.

TRAINERS ROOM

Athletics: INF Elvis Andrus underwent surgery in Arlington, Texas, to repair the broken left leg he sustained while scoring the winning run against the Astros last week. Andrus had an internal fixation to the fibula and a tightrope walk procedure to repair an upper ankle sprain. The team expects Andrus to be ready for the start of spring training in February. … As manager Bob Melvin said the team has not decided whether RHP will pitch Chris Bassitt in the final series against Houston.

NEXT ONE

Athletics: Oakland concludes the regular season, starting Friday night in Houston. LHP Sean Manaea (10-10, 3.94) will start the opener.

Mariners: After a bad day, Seattle opens its last series against the Angels on Friday night. LHP Marco Gonzales (10-5, 4.00) is scheduled to start the opener.

——