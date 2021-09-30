Bets, choose ATS for week 5

Despite a few bad beats in week 4, I still ended up with a winning week.

The under in Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin was brutal. I was under 46.5 and the score was 10-10 going into the fourth quarter. Notre Dame eventually scored 31 points in the fourth quarter, despite racking up just 50 yards thanks to a special teams touchdown and two defensive scores.

Nevertheless, Ive managed to post consecutive winning weeks and am back at .500 in week 5. Let’s keep going.

Last week: 4-3

General: 14-14-1

(Note: all times ET, odds from BetMGM)

Time: 8 pm (Friday) | TV: FS1 | Line: Iowa -3.5 | Total: 47.5

Iowa ranks fourth in the country but is only a 3.5 point favorite against unranked Maryland. I usually don’t pay attention to the AP poll, but the Hawkeyes are ranked too high. They moved up the rankings thanks to victories over Indiana and Iowa State, two teams that quickly proved not to be as good as their forecasts for the season.

While the defense is one of the best countries, the offense in Iowas is not good. The Hawkeyes are number 119 in the country in yards per play at just 4.61. Tyler Goodson averages 20 rushes per game and is the most dangerous player in that offense. The Marylands defense only allows 3.36 yards per rush. If the Terps can limit Goodson and pressure QB Spencer Petras (in his first real road start) to play, there’s a good recipe for disruption here.

Maryland has one of the Big Tens best QBs in Taulia Tagovailoa and a deep group of receivers. Iowa has not had to deal with a violation of this caliber. If Tagovailoa avoids turnover the Iowas defense forced nine this year, then the Terps have a chance to take it out.

Select: Maryland +3.5

Time: 12:00 | TV: Fox | Line: Wisconsin -1.5 | Total: 43.5

Wisconsin is 1-2 so far this year, mainly due to self-inflicted errors in losses to both Penn State and Notre Dame. The Badgers were in those games well into the fourth quarter and have a chance to turn things around from Saturday at home against No. 14 Michigan.

Michigan is 4-0 and has relied almost exclusively on his hasty attack to get to this point. Last week against Rutgers, however, that rushed match had a hard time. The Wolverines averaged just 2.9 yards per carry as a team, which pressured QB Cade McNamara to make some throws. He couldn’t deliver, only went 9-of-16 for 163 yards, and I don’t expect much improvement in a tough road environment.

If Michigan couldn’t run the ball efficiently against Rutgers, it won’t be able to do so against Wisconsin’s No. 1 rush defense in the country (69 yards on 68 carries). The sales factor with Graham Mertz scares me here, but I’m convinced Wisconsin is on the bright side.

Choose: Wisconsin -1.5

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) hands over to Chez Mellusi during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Time: 12:00 | TV: BTN | Line: Purdue -2.5 | Total: 47.5

Minnesota had one of its worst losses of the season last week, upset by Bowling Green as the 31-point favorite. It was a brutal performance from a team that clearly thought it could just play at half speed and take a home win over a mediocre MAC team.

I expect another level of focus from the Gophers this week, but I don’t trust this offense enough to pick them to cover the spread. Minnesotas entire approach to infringement is mind-boggling. The Gophers run with the ball 72.9% of the time and have the ball 80.7% of their first-down plays. That’s only crazy in 2021.

Purdue doesn’t really light it up offensively either, and many of Boilermakers’ top players have dealt with injuries. Earlier this week, star receiver David Bell was still in concussion protocol. The team’s top two running backs have also been eliminated, and tight end Payne Durham was also injured against Illinois last week. I don’t expect many points.

Choice: under 47.5

Time: 12:00 | TV: ACCN | Line: Pitt -3.5 | Total: 58.5

Pitt has a very strong passing game and quite a porous defense. That’s the recipe for an over.

In four games, Pitt averages 386.5 passing yards per game, the fourth largest in the country. On the other hand, Pitt’s defense gave up 34 points to Tennessee and then 44 points at home to Western Michigan. All four of Pitts’ games this year have gone over the total so far. And since the start of the 2020 season, the over 12-3 in Pitt games.

Georgia Tech is coming off an impressive win over North Carolina. And while I’m a little concerned about a hangover for the Yellow Jackets, I still think they can get a decent amount of points at home. During Geoff Collins’ tenure at GT, the over 13-8 if the Yellow Jackets are underdog, including a 7-4 as the home underdog.

Choice: more than 58.5

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) plays against New Hampshire in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, September 25, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Time: 5 p.m. | TV: ESPN+ | Line: Army -7.5 | Total: 47.5

This is a pretty simple one for me. The Army option violation averages 344.5 rushing yards per game. Ball State lists 4.9 yards per rush (National No. 110) and is No. 123 in the country in yards per game in offense (4.46). Due to the violation of the army, the cardinals will have a limited number of possessions

Ball State is 0-4 against the spread so far this season. After this it becomes 0-5.

Choice: Army -7.5

Time: 5.30 pm | TV: Pac-12 | Line: Cal -7.5 | Total: 52

Cal is better than his 1-3 record shows. The Golden Bears jumped to double digits in the first half in losses to both Nevada and TCU. Last week in Washington, they had 457 yards of offense but were doomed by three turnovers and a poor red zone execution.

Now Cal gets to return home and play a team in Washington State that continues to struggle under Nick Rolovich. The Cougars blew a late lead in Utah last week and are now back on the road to face an experienced team that will not turn around despite a rough start to the season. I think Cal rolls in this place.

Select: Cal -7.5