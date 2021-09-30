Wylie team tennis rules out Cooper, one step closer to district title





After a postponement and delay, both due to the weather, Wylie and Cooper’s tennis teams finally hit the court on Wednesday night. The class 5A No. 2 Bulldogs (26-1 overall, 4-0 district) played pro sets, first to eight, due to game delay, and took a 19-0 win on the CHS tennis courts. “Had some good games,” said Wylie coach Mark Hathorn. “I always enjoy playing Cooper. They fight hard and the kids always act well and are coached well and hard. We came out on top today, but I thought we played one of our better games.” Cooper’s No. 1 boys’ doubles team of Demario Dawkins and Ethan Echols gave the Bulldogs their best match, but Trevor Short and Connor Brown came through with the 8-5 win. Wylie’s Carly Bontke won her number 1 singles match 8-0 while Kindall Alford did the same at number 5 singles. Stealey Crousen and Alford’s No. 2 doubles team and the mixed doubles team of Marcus Rose and Suhejla Qinami also won 8-0. “I love paying my old players and their teams,” Hathorn said. “Coach (Trance) Rosenquist and Coach (Lauren) Renner-Cruz played for me at McMurry. Trance was also my assistant and one of my good friends. I respect Cooper and Ton.” The win sees Lubbock High face off for the title in District 4-5A on Saturday. The Bulldogs travel to Lubbock for the 10am game. The Westerners come out of a 15-4 win against Monterey on Tuesday to improve to 4-0 in district play. “Now get ready for Lubbock High on Saturday in Lubbock,” Hathorn said. “Should be a great high school contest for the district championship.” Jordan Hofeditz includes Abilene high schools and colleges, Big Country schools, and other local sports. Follow him on Twitter@jhofeditz. If you value local news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com. DISTRICT 4-5A No. 2 Wylie 19, Cooper 0 BOYS SINGLESTrevor Short, Wylie, def. Demario Dawkins 8-2; Vincent Mercado, Wylie, def. Josh Trujillo 8-2; Connor Brown, Wylie, def. Gavin Hagel 8-3; Marcus Rose, Wylie, def. Bracken Foster 8-3; Brandon Cowling, Wylie, def. Ethan Echols 8-1; Marshall McPherson, Wylie, def. Nathan Alvarado 8-2. BOYS DOUBLE GAMEShort/Brown, Wylie, def. Dawkins/Echols 8-5; Mercado/Cowling, Wylie, def. Hail/follow 8-4; McPherson/Grant Bristow, Wylie, def. Alvarado/Moreno 8-1. GIRLS SINGLESCarly Bontke, Wylie, def. Helena Bridge 8-0; Stealey Crousen, Wylie, def. Kaylee Connally 8-1; Kate Delgado, Wylie, def. Talyn Hardy 8-1; Makeda Marquardt, Wylie, def. Madi Gonzales 8-1; Kindall Alford, Wylie, def. Claire Smothermon 8-0; Suhejla Qinami, Wylie, def. Bella Gillett 8-1. GIRLS DOUBLE GAMEBontke/Delgado, Wylie, def. Bridge/Connally 8-2; Crousen/Alford, Wylie, def. Hardy/Gonzales 8-0; Marquardt/Truleigh Conover, Wylie, def. Smothermon/Hollowell 8-1. MIXED DOUBLE GAMERose/Qinami, Wylie, def. Trujillo/Espericueta 8-0. RECORDSCooper 14-10, 0-4; Wylie 26-1, 4-0.

