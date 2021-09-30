New UMaine men’s hockey coach sees his team play for the 1th time this weekend

University of Maine head hockey coach Ben Barr took part in his first Hockey East media day on Wednesday and said he likes what he’s seen of his players as they prepare for a 4:30 p.m. exhibition game against ECAC contender. Quinnipiac at Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire.

UMaine opens its season at the University of Nebraska Omaha on October 8-9.

The Black Bears, who were voted 10th out of 11 teams in Hockey East’s preseason poll, were 3-11-2 during a shortened campaign triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The team had to play all of its regular season games on the road due to restrictions in the state of Maine and the university, and when it was finally allowed to host a game, a Hockey East playoff game New Hampshire eliminated UMaine 7-2.

Barr was the associate head coach of the University of Massachusetts Minutemen National Champion last season, replacing the late Red Gendron, who collapsed and died on April 9 at the Penobscot Valley Country Club in Orono.

Omaha, voted 5th out of eight teams in the National Collegiate Hockey Association’s media poll for the season, was 14-11-1 last season and played in the NCAA tournament where it was ousted 7-2 in the first round. by Minnesota.

Barr said he’s looking forward to seeing exactly what kind of team he has in the Quinnipiac exhibit.

We just played against each other for a month. Some guys will perform a lot better than you might think and vice versa can also be true, Barr said at the Zoom conference.

Obviously Quinnipiac is a great team year after year so it will be a good testing ground for us to see what we have in our locker room and plan that for next weekend in Omaha, said Barr.

Based in Hamden, Connecticut, Quinnipiac went 17-8-4 last season and lost 4-3 in overtime to Minnesota State in their first round NCAA Tournament game.

Barr said he has a hard-working hockey team with an excellent attitude.

We don’t have 10 or 15 superstars. We should be a team that should let everyone play to their ability and at a really high level every night. That will be the way we succeed or fail, Barr said.

I can say that we have a lot of depth, so there will be a lot of competition for playing time, which is good, especially for a new coach and a new staff, added 39-year-old Barr.

He called his players very motivated after last season.

I think they’d like to show that what happened last year wasn’t necessarily the real Maine Black Bears, he said. Trainer [Red] Gendron and his staff recruited phenomenal people.

After serving as an assistant at the Rensselaer Institute of Technology, Union, Providence, Western Michigan and UMass, Barr said a school like UMaine is unique to him because it has such a storied tradition with two NCAA championships, 11 Frozen Four appearances and 18 NCAA tournament berths.

It’s great to have all the coaches and players who were here before me. But the other side is that we need to bring our program a little bit more into the here and now, he said.

Center and graduate student Jack Quinlivan, senior left wing Adam Dawe and Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup and defender Simon Butala will be the team captains, Barr said.

They’re really good people and it’s great to have them to help me understand each individual player. It’s really nice to have a group like that to help me with my transition, said Barr.

Barr and his Black Bears will play seven of their home games on WVII-Channel 7 ABC and WVVX, Fox 22 in Bangor and WPXT Channel 51 in Portland.

The games all start at 7:30 PM and will be played on Friday-evening, with the exception of the last one, which will be a Saturday-evening game against Boston University.

Games will be against Sacred Heart on October 22 (ABC 7/WPXT), Merrimack on November 12 (ABC 7/WPXT), Union on December 10 (Fox/WPXT), Alaska-Fairbanks on January 7 (Fox/WPXT), Boston Lecture on January 28 (ABC/WPXT) and Boston University on March 4 (Fox/WPXT) and March 5 (ABC/WPXT).

The games will be played on tape delay the following Monday at 12:30 p.m. on Fox 22.

