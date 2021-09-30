The International Cricket Council Announces Strategic Partnership with FinTech Infrastructure Leader: Nium





DUBAIA, UAE, September 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced today that it has entered into a multi-year strategic partnership with Nium, a leading global financial technology (FinTech) infrastructure company. Nium provides banks and businesses with access to a range of fintech infrastructure services through a single API. This partnership includes involvement and integration in three global ICC events through the end of 2023, such as the Men’s ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, the ICC World Test Championship Final in 2023 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which will be hosted in India. Nium becomes the International Cricket Council’s first B2B sponsor partner As an official partner of the ICC, Nium will promote its association on broadcast and digital platforms, and perform unique fan and customer activations at these ICC events. This partnership will enable Nium to engage the global fanbase of cricket enthusiasts in innovative campaigns that highlight the power of fintech to make global money traffic faster, safer and easier. Speaking of the association, Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC, said: “We are delighted to have Nium join us as an official partner, starting with the highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to be held here in the UAE and Oman. This relationship allows Nium to use its background in cricket to promote its role as a pioneer in fintech innovation to its customers and prospects worldwide. We look forward to working with Nium to develop tailored campaigns that we believe will have a positive impact on our game and how we interact with fans over time.” Speaking of this strategic partnership, Prajit Nanu, co-founder and CEO, Nium said: “We are more than excited to join forces with the ICC as a unique commercial B2B partner. The appeal of Cricket transcends countries, currencies and cultures. For years, Nium has been the behind-the-scenes fintech infrastructure that powers some of the most recognized brands in the world. This partnership allows us to showcase our fintech innovations on a global stage and engage cricket-loving technologists in developing new programs to advance the global gaming experience.” Story continues ABOUT THE ICC The ICC is the global governing body for cricket. Representing 105 members, the ICC governs and administers the game and is responsible for organizing major international tournaments, including the ICC Men’s and Women’s World Cup and the ICC Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cups, as well as all associated qualifying events. The ICC chairs the ICC Code of Conduct which sets the professional standards of discipline for international cricket, playing conditions, bowling ratings and other ICC regulations. The rules of the game remain under the auspices of the MCC. The ICC also appoints the umpires and umpires to act in all sanctioned Test matches, One Day International and Twenty20 Internationals. Through the Anti-Corruption Unit, it coordinates actions against corruption and match fixing. The ICC Development Department works with associate members to improve the quality of international cricket, build better cricket systems, get more people into cricket and grow the game. ABOUT NIUM Nium is a leading embedded fintech company that provides banks, payment providers, travel companies and businesses of all sizes with access to global payment services through a single API. The modular platform ensures smooth trading and helps businesses around the world pay and get paid with withdrawals, payments, card issuance and banking-as-a-service services. Once connected to the Nium platform, companies will have the option to pay out in more than 100 currencies to more than 190 countries – 85 of which are in real-time. Funds can be received in 33 markets including: South East Asia, UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, India, and the US. Nium’s growing card issuance business is already available in 32 countries, including: Europe (SEPA), the UK, Australia and Singapore. Core to Nium is the licensing infrastructure, built over time in some of the fastest growing economies. Nium has the broadest licensing portfolio, covering 11 of the world’s jurisdictions, enabling seamless global payments and rapid integration regardless of geographic location. For more information visit: https://www.nium.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1639444/ICC_Nium_partnership.jpg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/international-cricket-council-announces-strategic-063000209.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos