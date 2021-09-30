Who’s playing on ‘Thursday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV Channel, Schedule for NFL Week 4

On paper, Week 4’s “Thursday Night Football” matchup might not look too exciting. However, there is one predominant storyline that could add some extra suspense to this week’s game.

As usual, it’s the quarterbacks. More specifically, each of the quarterbacks in this matchup was the No. 1 overall pick in their respective draft classes. They also played against each other in college, and both are surrounded by high-quality offensive weapons in Cincinnati and Jacksonville, respectively.

That’s what makes this meeting between the Bengals and the Jaguars so exciting. Both sides have the weapons necessary to make some noise in the attack; now the quarterbacks just have to take advantage of it.

Anyway, this turns out to be a bit more explosive than last week’s 24-9 Panthers win on “Thursday Night Football.”

Below is everything you need to know about Thursday night’s matchup, plus everything you need to know to watch the first week 4 game of the 2021 NFL season.

Who’s playing on ‘Thursday Night Football’ tonight?

Matchup : Jaguars at Bengals

: Jaguars at Bengals Venue: Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

The Jaguars and Bengals will face each other on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 4. This matchup will be an intriguing one as it features the final two No. 1 overall picks in the 2020 and 2021 NFL Drafts.

Joe Burrow wants to lead the Bengals to their third win of the season. He last played against Jaguars starter Trevor Lawrence in the LSU vs. Clemson to determine the winner of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship. Burrow’s LSU squad won 42-25; he threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns.

The Jaguars hope Lawrence can avenge that loss and give Jacksonville the first win of the Lawrence/Urban Meyer era. The Jaguars led 13-7 against Arizona in Week 3 at halftime, but eventually lost the game 31-19. They have been outperformed by double digits in every game so far this season.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Thursday 30 September

: Thursday 30 September Time20:20 ET

“Thursday Night Football” kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Week 4’s Jaguars at Bengals game. That’s the scheduled start time for every Thursday night game for the remainder of the season.

NFL Network will air a pregame show starting at 7:30 PM as well as plenty of other pre-game coverage.

What channel is the NFL gameon on tonight?

Week 4 marks the final week of the 2021 NFL season in which NFL Network will exclusively broadcast the Thursday night game. As of week 5, there will be multiple viewing options for ‘Thursday Night Football’.

NFL Network will still carry “Thursday Night Football”, but it will come via shared simulcast with Fox. In addition, streamers can watch the game live with Amazon Prime. These three services will be combined to air the show through Week 17 of the NFL season.

Most cable providers in the United States carry the NFL network. It is also available through satellite provider DirecTV (channels 212 and 1212) and IPTV providers Verizon FiOS (channels 88 and 588) and Google Fiber (channel 2019).

NFL Live Stream for ‘Thursday Night Football’

NFL Network exclusively broadcasts the first game of Week 4. Therefore, the game can be streamed live for free through the NFL app and Yahoo! Sports app for those with a cable/satellite subscription.

Meanwhile, cord cutters have plenty of options to cut Bengals vs. Watch Jaguars. They are as follows.

NFL Schedule Week 4

Week 4’s biggest matchup is, of course, the “Sunday Night Football” game between the Patriots and Buccaneers. That game marks Tom Brady’s first game at Gillette Stadium as a visitor as Tampa Bay takes on New England. Bill Belichick will try to help New England score a upset victory over the man who has supported his team as a quarterback for more than two decades.

Below is the full schedule for Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season.

Week 4

Game Kick-off time TV channel Jaguars at Bengals 20:20 ET NFL

Game Kick-off time TV channel Titans at Jets 13:00 ET CBS Chiefs at Eagles 13:00 ET CBS Panthers at Cowboys 13:00 ET Fox Giants at Saints 13:00 ET Fox Browns at Vikings 13:00 ET CBS Lions with bears 13:00 ET Fox Texans at Bills 13:00 ET CBS Foals with dolphins 13:00 ET CBS Washington Football Team at Falcons 13:00 ET Fox Seahawks at 49ers 16:05 ET Fox Cardinals at Rams 16:05 ET Fox Steelers at Packers 16:25 ET CBS Raven at Broncos 16:25 ET CBS Buccaneers at Patriots 20:20 ET NBC