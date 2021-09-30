Skaneateles girls tennis blanks Marcellus, sets 26-match win streak online vs. CBA (32 photos)





The undefeated girls tennis team of Skaneateles wants to close the regular season on a strong note. The Lakers defeated divisional foe Marcellus (10-2) on Wednesday and follow up their 7-0 victory on Thursday with a game against the undefeated Christian Brothers Academy (8-0). Skaneateles (10-0) puts his 26-game winning streak on the line with a 4:30 p.m. home game at the Austin Tennis Courts. The Lakers’ last loss was a 5-2 loss to CBA on September 17, 2019. >> Girls tennis rankings and scoreboard We asked Skaneateles coach Jeri Whiting about the Lakers season and the upcoming game with CBA. Q. What was the key to the Lakers’ success this season? I think the key to the success of this team lies in the experience. We have mainly juniors and seniors who have been on the team for 3-4 years, and several girls play all year round. We also have power at the very bottom of the ladder, which helps tremendously. Q. Who was the leader in the team and why? The team works well as a unit and everyone has had a great season, so it’s hard to pick someone as the outstanding player. Mckenna Ellis, a junior, has been our number 1 singles player since she was a freshman and she had a great win against an equally strong Marcellus number 1 player in today’s game. Ella Danforth, a senior, has had four great years on the team and the last three years she has been outstanding at No. 1 in doubles. Q. You risk your winning streak against the undefeated CBA on Thursday. Is the team doing anything different to prepare for this match? We always know that CBA will be a challenge, but we are looking forward to great competition and good matches. We don’t really prepare differently for any of the matches because we want to win every match and do our best. With some rain out this week, we’ve played six games every day for the past week and a half, so hopefully that’s enough to get us ready for CBA. We’re just looking forward to playing our best, having fun and hopefully continuing our winning streak. MORE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS CNY Athlete Spotlight: Cicero-North Syracuse Footballer Shannon Anderson (Video) Most Improved Mid-Season Players: 37 Boys, Girls Soccer Coaches Make Choices Mid-Season MVPs: 33 Boys, Girls Soccer Coaches Make Choices New football poll for state boys released: No change at the top as 2 Section III teams remain No. 1

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.syracuse.com/highschoolsports/2021/09/skaneateles-girls-tennis-blanks-marcellus-puts-26-match-win-streak-on-line-vs-cba-32-photos.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos