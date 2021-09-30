UAA hockey alum Matt Shasby advocates becoming the Seawolves’ next head coach

Matt Shasby, who has been part of the Anchorage hockey community for most of his 41 years, is one of three finalists for the job as head coach at UAA, his alma mater. He is the only one who has not coached at a college level, and on an online forum on Wednesday he was asked why he is the right man to coach the Seawolves.

In his response, Shasby borrowed a cheer from another alma mater, Chugiak High School.

It’s my incredible passion, my dedication. My connections in the community, he said. This job is not just about being a hockey man, and just being a hockey coach. This job over the next three to five years is about expanding our season ticket base, our connection to the community…

So at the end of the day, the administration and the alumni and whoever has to make a decision: are you going to choose passion and dedication and connection to your local community and the ability to find the right (assistant coaches) to work with, or are you going with someone who really doesn’t have any of the other stuff, but might have a bit of history as a Division III or club hockey coach?

It’s pretty obvious to me, isn’t it? Chu-chu-Chugiak.

Shasby, a high school social science teacher and youth coach for many years, repeatedly emphasized the advantage he would bring as someone deeply rooted in Anchorage hockey.

He remembered being a 7-year-old at a UAA hockey camp and then and there decided he wanted to play for the Seawolves. He wants today’s children to have the same experience.

The very first thing we do is turn every leather-skating program in this city into a Seawolf leather-skating program, and the first sweater they put on is a Seawolf sweater, Shasby said.

He said he will look for an assistant coach with a strong history of college-level recruitment and an extensive network of contacts and connections, and if necessary, he said, is willing to take a pay cut to get that person on board.

I’m not going to bring in someone else who doesn’t have college hockey experience. That will be my number 1 priority, to find that man, Shasby said. …And if getting the right guy means getting less money, I’m willing to do that.

Speaking to his other assistant coach, Shasby said he wants someone who isn’t afraid to spend the next six months living on the road looking for players.

The next UAA head coach will essentially have to build a team from scratch.

Knocked out by the University of Alaska Council of Regents a year ago due to budget trouble, UAA didn’t play last season and won’t play this season. In the past year, the Seawolves have lost their head coach and all of their players, and lost their affiliation with the conference when the Western Collegiate Hockey Association was dissolved.

A $3 million fundraiser saved the Seawolves, and my job will be to continue raising funds to make this program successful, Shasby said.

We need to be able to go down the recruiting path and let kids know that the program is long-term and sustainable, he said.

As for selling players on the small, outdated and in many ways flawed rink at Seawolf Sports Complex, Shasby hinted at a major remodel involving the new NHL team in Seattle.

We would work with the Seattle Kraken and work with (them) and remodel our arena, and everywhere we went we would flash (the plans) and say, this is where we would be in three to five years, he said.

We have to sell hope.

Shasby was the first of three finalists to appear on an online forum. The other two will participate in Zoom sessions from 4:30 pm on Wednesday and Thursday.

Steve Murphy, the Alaskan-born Division III Buffalo State coach, will appear on Thursday. Chris Cosentino, who coached the New York University club team for 10 years, will appear on Friday.