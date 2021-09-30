AL wild-card race — Blue Jays bolster their cause with a crucial win over Yankees

It’s a bit melodramatic to suggest that the Toronto Blue Jays’ season was at stake against the New York Yankees on Wednesday night, but it’s not exactly wrong.

With the Boston Red Sox closing a 6-0 win over the hapless Baltimore Orioles, the Blue Jays were 5-5 in the eighth inning after losing an early 4-0 lead against Yankees trump card Gerrit Cole. They were in danger of falling four games behind the Yankees and, most importantly, two games behind the Red Sox for the second wild card, with only four games left.

Bo Bichette started in the bottom of the eighth against Yankees reliever Clay Holmes, who is not a household name — understandable given he pitched for the Pirates the first four months of the season — but has been crushing batters lately. He came across in a trade-deadline deal that no one paid attention to and he has been nearly undefeated since joining the Yankees, with only one extra basehit allowed in 25 innings.

Bichette is one of the rising young stars of the Blue Jays, but played in the shadow of MVP candidates Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Marcus Semien. He had already homeed Cole in the third inning, and after taking a 96 mph sinker for ball one, drove a 94 mph sinker on the insider corner to center right, just clearing the scoreboard for the 6 -5 lead — an incredible display of bat speed to propel that pitch to the opposite field. Bichette exploded around the base trails, punching his chest and raising his arm as he circled third base, eventually getting a curtain signal from the Blue Jays fans. Jordan Romano capped it off for his 22nd consecutive converted save, and the Blue Jays were one game behind the Red Sox, moving two games behind the Yankees. They are still very much alive.

I think most hardcore baseball fans who aren’t for the Yankees or Red Sox would rather see the Blue Jays in the playoffs. TV managers, not so much. It’s not just that we’ve seen the Yankees and Red Sox so many times in the postseason over the past few decades — and the Red Sox won it all three years ago. It’s just that the Blue Jays are fun and impressive and, quite frankly, would be the most entertaining team to watch in October.

They have Guerrero. They have Semien, who scored his 44th home run with an explosion in the first inning off Cole, to set the single-season record for home runs by a primary second baseman, breaking Davey Johnson’s record of 43 for the Braves from 1973. They have Bichette hitting .295 with 28 home runs and 101 RBI’s, meaning he and Semien became the first second base/shortstop combination with 100 RBI’s in the same season since Bobby Doerr and Vern Stephens of the Red Sox 1950. They have George Springer and the cheerful Teoscar Hernandez. They now have the likely Cy Young winner in Robbie Ray (Cole’s second bad start in three outings, but rounds out for Ray). They have the home run jacket, decorated on the back with logos of all countries represented on the team’s multicultural roster, which are awarded after each home run in the dugout. They have Romano, the poet straight out of the 80s with his mustache. They’ve got those baby blue uniforms they wore on Wednesday, another relic of the ’80s.

Of course, the Blue Jays still need help – they have one more game against the Yankees and then end up with three at home against the Orioles. The Red Sox get the series finale against the Orioles and then three against the woeful Washington Nationals. The Yankees end up with the Tampa Bay Rays. No doubt Blue Jays fans are staring at the run’s differential numbers and wondering why they haven’t secured a playoff spot yet.

Blue Jays: 88-70, +168 Red Sox: 89-69, +78 Yankees: 90-68, +48

How did they get here? It’s not that they have a bad track record in single-run matches. They are now 15-15 and have played the fewest one-run games in the majors. Other good teams also have mediocre records in single-run games: the White Sox are 17-24, the Rays 19-23, the Astros 19-19 and the Dodgers 24-24.

The Jays have played the most games, scoring 21 times 10 or more, the most in the majors, and scoring a whopping 250 points in those 21 games, an average of 11.9 per game. They have won 18 games by eight or more runs, most in the majors. In contrast, the Red Sox have only eight such wins and the Yankees have six. On the other hand, they have scored two runs or less 40 times – almost the same as the Red Sox (41) and Yankees (42).

So they basically have the same number of low-scored games, but a lot more high-scored games, which is why they are behind in the standings despite that superior running difference. I’m not exactly sure what this says about the Toronto violation.

Are they just hitting on bad pitching and bullpen backs more than other teams? Because the lineup is so right-handed, are they prone to certain types of right-handed throws? Is it just one of those things that happened?

It could be all of the above.

Still, it feels like the Blue Jays would have the best chance of the three teams to make a deep flight into October. The offense is explosive, the rotation has solidified with the trade for Jose Berrios and the rise of rookie Alek Manoah, and the bullpen has improved a lot in the past two months. The Yankees and Red Sox, meanwhile, continue to run hot and cold. The Yankees seem to be going the way Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge are going (hot lately), while the Red Sox are just a game over .500 in the second half.

The good news for Toronto is that Cole has made his final regular season start. His next game will either come on Monday in a possible tie-breaker game or in Tuesday’s wild-card game. Meanwhile, the Rays start Ray against Corey Kluber on Thursday. The Red Sox may still get a regular season start from Chris Sale (on Sunday), but Nathan Eovaldi started Wednesday, so he’s on the same timetable as Cole.

All of this means that the four clubs (including Seattle) are already in the midst of playoff baseball. Just win and stay alive for another day. The Yankees have a pillow. The Red Sox are on a soft schedule. The Seattle Mariners shouldn’t even be here. The Blue Jays? They just hope to go 4-0, hand out that home run jack many more times over the next four days, and then look at that scoreboard.